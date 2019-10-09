Do you have what it takes to play the most immersive adventure game ever?

There are very few nights out on the town that can get your adrenaline pumping and the creative juices flowing like trying to escape a sabotaged train bound for certain doom. Of course, if runaway trains aren’t your speed you can have a fun night out saving the world from nuclear disaster while trying not to succumb to the effects of radiation poisoning.

Not to worry, folks, these are just two of five scenarios Escape Experience Chattanooga offers for the bold and adventurous among us. Each experience is designed for teams of two to eight with special events allowing up to ten people to organize and think their way through a fully interactive game of intense problem solving and teamwork.

Escape Experience Chattanooga offers corporate team-building packages for an exciting change of pace to improve team communication and collaboration. Forget death by PowerPoint and instead drop your new HR staff into a prison cell to see if they can escape before the guard returns. Escape Experience Chattanooga promises that these creative scenarios will improve morale and motivation as well as productivity and team bonding.

Honestly, what makes a person better at thinking outside the box than trying to figure out how to escape from one? I tell you there is no better way to build up team unity other than shipping your entire office to Marine Corps Recruit Depot for twelve weeks, but there’s no escape from that…best take your chances with the Post-Cold War Bunker scenarios instead.

Escape Experience Chattanooga offers a great time for the family with ages typically ranging twelve and older. You can pack the offspring and in-laws into a room to search for an inheritance left behind from a relative who died from mysterious circumstances. Quality family bonding time under pressure from the clock or certain doom will bring the familial unit closer and more confident in each other’s abilities to survive the zombie apocalypse…well, maybe.

Speaking of zombie apocalypse, Escape Room Chattanooga will be getting into the Halloween spirit by unleashing the undead into their rooms. Not only will escapees have to contend with the looming time crunch, but behind secret trap doors a zombie could be waiting eagerly for its next meal—possibly you. Talk about cranking the excitement to eleven and breaking the knob off! Rest assured, these zombies are more of the shambling variety than the track athletes of World War Z.

Also, the team at Escape Experience will at least arm participants with the latest in zombie defense weaponry, two cap guns with limited ammo. Escape rooms with zombie will run the weekend before Halloween, so book your duo or team for a few screams and scares to go along with an already pulse-pumping adventure.

Escape Experience Chattanooga has been steadily growing the catalogue for scenarios. According to owner Michael Rowland the most popular scenarios right now are The Bunker and The Runaway Train. Stepping into The Bunker is like being transported deep underground into a gray concrete complex that gives you a crushing feeling of being in total isolation. Care and attention to details really make this an experience and not just a gimmick.

If you’re someone who appreciates a little extra with the service, the staff and crew are all about ensuring the best experience possible. What also makes Escape Experience great is that it’s not afraid to try new things.

“We are going to start renovating C-Block Prison Break in four phases,” Michael Rowland explains. “We are putting together a Shawshank Redemption-style escape room. This is going to be a really, really cool update that will even recreate the Andy Dufresne escape scene from the movie!”

A prison escape adventure inspired by one of the best movies ever? Be still my beating heart!

Escape Experience Chattanooga is an outright blast, so go online to escapeexperience.com/chattanooga to learn more. Don’t miss out on the coolest adventure game you never knew you needed.