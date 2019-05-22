Evolving Fashion, Eternal Friendship

Encore Consignment Boutique offers high-end trends in Riverview

Walking through the door of Encore Consignment Boutique near the intersection of Tremont Street and Hixson Pike, I start smiling. Maybe it’s the Kate Spade bag dangling overhead, creamy pink in color with pops of hot apricot.

Maybe it’s the jade necklaces, the round racks of neatly arrayed clothing, or the gold satin shoes with the beaded eye and, yes, fringy beaded eyelashes.

Or the soft perfume in the air. Or the friendly voices.

Whatever the magic is, I’m hooked, and I’m sure you’ll be, too. Encore Consignment Boutique is full of upscale trends, including a fabulous array of Louis Vuitton bags, but it’s also replete with the heartfelt kindness borne of 21 years in the neighborhood.

“Since day one, I wanted to create an upscale ‘boutique’ environment, with designer brands you won’t find at the mall,” says Sherry Shipley Gravitt, owner of Encore Consignment Boutique. “We specialize in those unique brands and items that one would only find in boutiques and designer establishments in major cities, such as Atlanta, New York, or LA, all at 50 to 85 percent off retail.”

The vibe that Sherry aimed for is upscale but fun, and she’s succeeded marvelously. It’s like a boutique—but instead of being limited by the taste of a single boutique owner or buyer, you’re invited to select from the curated tastes of more than 3,100 consigners, several of whom bring clothes from Europe to share. About a third of the inventory is new with tags, Sherry tells me, and it’s all three years old or less, every piece in perfect condition.

A focus of the store is premier designer handbags from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, Fendi, Prada and Burberry. Shoes by Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo, Ferragamo, and Valentino top the racks.

“They’re things you won’t find in Chattanooga, all at fabulous discounts off the retail prices,” Sherry says. “All our designer items, as well as all others, are carefully inspected and all are authenticated by me, personally.”

In Encore Consignment’s more than two decades in Riverview, trends and clientele have evolved and the store has stayed nimble to match. However, Sherry’s vision and values have remained foundational to her business model.

“When I first opened this store and had a particular vision, I just hoped I’d received enough clothes to fill up the space!” she exclaims. “We are now extremely selective and with more than 3,100 consignors, we have to be. The majority of our clientele are fashion savvy, familiar with designers, know retail price, and follow fashion trends and labels.”

To keep up, Sherry and her staff investigate, research, and follow current fashion daily. From the provenance of each piece to its current price, they know each item in detail.

“Since we are extremely selective of what we accept, we have to have our finger on the pulse of the fashion industry at all times,” Sherry says. “This is an evolving business that continues to be a work in progress. I learn something new every day, even after 21 years.”

Sherry is especially excited about the business’s longevity; she also values the lifelong connections she builds. After 21 years, she’s made friends and lifelong customers whose children are now friends and customers.

Often she sees a client wearing an item purchased at Encore Consignment, and, of course, looking fabulous in it. These positive experiences, combined with the sense that one is truly expressing one’s personal style through fashion, can transform an ordinary day into a real pleasure. And it’s that sense that Sherry and her staff have truly noticed you that makes each customer feel special and unique.

“Every single person is so different in what they love,” Sherry says. “Every single person has their own style, their own outward art. You exude your style and personality to the world when you walk out in something you love.”

To enhance the personal vibe, Sherry retains experienced personal stylist Peggy Bronsburg to help customers select outfits, whether a single ensemble or a seasonal wardrobe. Both drop-in customers and long-time regulars can expect excellent, personalized service, Sherry says.

“Since we are a small boutique, we don’t just sell clothing…we sell a service, which is rare, and we dress people,” she says. “We like to sell the ‘Wow!’ factor. We want all our customers to look good and find something they love, which makes them happy and feel good about themselves.”

∙ ∙ ∙ ∙

Find Encore Consignment Boutique at encoreconsignmentonline.com or drop in and visit at 1301 Dorchester Rd, Ste. 113, Chattanooga.