First Things First Announces New CEO To Provide Cutting Edge Leadership In Its Third Decade

First Things First Chairman of the Board, Mike Webb, announced today that current FTF Interim CEO and former Communications Director, Lauren Hall, has officially been offered and accepted the CEO position.

“After nine months of conducting a national search and vetting numerous qualified candidates, FTF’s Search Committee, Executive Committee and Board of Trustees unanimously and enthusiastically voted Lauren Hall as the right CEO to lead our next chapter,” said Webb. “Over the past 4 years in her role as Communications Director, we have seen the value of Lauren’s marketing expertise in carrying forward our organizational mission through new and innovative channels. As Interim CEO, she has clearly demonstrated her strength and talent in organizational leadership. The future is bright for FTF, and we believe families in the Chattanooga community and beyond will continue to receive invaluable relationship resources delivered in new and exciting formats.”

Since January 2021, Hall has served as Interim CEO and Communications Director after long-time CEO, Julie Baumgardner, accepted a position as Senior Director of Marriage at Chick-fil-A’s WinShape Foundation.

“I couldn’t be happier for the FTF team and for the community at large,” said Baumgardner. “Lauren’s proven leadership skills, ideas for growth and past experiences in her six years at the organization will serve everyone well and continue to push the mission forward. I am positive the best is yet to come.”

In March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic first began, FTF made the strategic decision to pause all face-to-face interaction and adapt all its resources to a digital format. Hall reports, “Since then, the organization’s reach has increased 95% year-over-year and some 12 million people have received help in preparing for married life, working through challenges in marriage and parenting children of all ages.”

Hall says the organization is slowly beginning to hold in-person events again. “As we offer more relationship-strengthening live experiences throughout Chattanooga, we will continue our online endeavors with full force as we’ve become a trusted name and resource for families around the world. I am thrilled and humbled to lead FTF into our third decade of outreach to an ever-growing global community, while proudly serving our hometown Chattanooga community that is the heart and roots of our organization.”

FTF is a Chattanooga-based nonprofit dedicated to helping people create happy, healthy, thriving relationships in every season of life. Founded in 1997 by a group of city leaders desiring to bring health and growth to local families, FTF has provided transforming relationship tools through in-person events and digitally to some 12 million people. For more information, visit www.FirstThings.org, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.