For The Artist Inside All Of Us

Art Creations is your one stop shop for framing, arts supplies, and classes

Frames of every color dot the walls of Art Creations’ Frazier Avenue store: deep browns, glittering golds, the spectrum of the rainbow, each frame patiently waiting for your choice to perfectly compliment the piece of art, memorabilia, diploma or out of the box object you want framed and admired for decades to come.

“We’re a family owned, 100 percent archival frame shop. We frame anything, but we specialize in out of the ordinary heirlooms and memorabilia,” says owner Jessica Dumitru. “Being a 100 percent archival frame shop means we only use UV glass, and never use acid based products. Whatever we do, it’s going to last for generations. And because we are a family business we understand the value of hard work, and if you’re going to pay to have something custom framed we want it to last for generations.”

With immeasurable passion and decades worth of dedication, Art Creations is the place to visit if you’re looking for custom framing, art workshops and classes for nearly every art medium, and a staggering selection of art supplies.

Beyond their supplies, classes and custom framing, Art Creations is known for their attention to detail when it comes to their customers’ needs and the friendliness that only locally-owned shops here in Chattanooga seem to emit. (Find friendly, helpful faces at either their Frazier Avenue location or their Hamilton Place location on Commons Boulevard.)

“My father originally started Art Creations in 1973—with our Frazier Avenue location opening in 1986 and the Hamilton Place location opening in 2011—and his mother, my grandmother, worked here. And now my brother and I both are taking over as the next generation,” Jessica says. “Between the three of us, we have over eighty years of experience. So we have a lot of very long term personal knowledge on how to do these things.”

From her days as a child spending summers and afternoons after school in the shop, Jessica’s ties to the store run deep and Art Creations remains the longest running family owned art retailer in the southeast region. And with her father about to be the National Art Materials Association President come 2019, you can rest assured your piece of art or memorabilia will be well cared for if you leave it in the hands of these frame experts.

Beyond their incredible framing ability, Art Creations offers workshops and classes in just about any art medium imaginable. From acrylic paint and figure drawing to mixed media and watercolor, any aspiring or current artist can benefit from their selection of workshops and classes.

Workshops are one to two day events in which you can learn all about a medium you’ve never tried before or already have a passion for as both classes and workshops are catered to benefit any skill level and any age. Classes go on for six to eight weeks, meeting once a week to give you a longer, more rounded experience in applying yourself to a medium. To sign up for a class or workshop simply call or visit either store, or through their website via PayPal.

Both locations carry an outstanding selection of art supplies for, once again, any medium. Canvas, drawing pads, pencils, paints, you name it, they’ve got it. And if for some reason they don’t, anything you need to get your inspiration working can be ordered.

“We offer back to school art sales in which students get a ten percent discount on top of our everyday discounts,” says Jessica, mentioning that if you’re a student and taking a specific art course at a university, they can put together a kit of supplies tailored to your current art course at a substantially lower price than you’d find the same art kit in your university bookstore.

The thing you’ll find beyond frames and supplies when you visit Art Creations are individuals who are dedicated to helping you improve your craft, supply you with outstanding materials and services and overall, allowing your creativity to blossom.

“You don’t have to fit your ideas into a box here,” says Jessica. “If you think it, we can build it.”

Art Creations

201 Frazier Ave.

(423) 267-0072

7351 Commons Blvd.

(423) 531-7606

Mon-Fri: 9am-6pm

Sat: 10am-4pm

art-creations.com