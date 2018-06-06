Grass Roots Health Boutique

A specialty shop rooted in mental and physical health improvement

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past several months, you’ll have surely noticed the rise in shops selling and specializing in CBD oil. Whether you’ve heard of it, know what it does, or know someone it has helped, understanding just how positively impactful CBD oil is simple just by listening to the stories of the growing number of people it has helped.

That’s why Elisha Millan, owner and operator of Grass Roots Health, opened her store that sits on Martin Luther King Boulevard. Because of the incredibly impact it’s had on her life, she knew she couldn’t reap the benefits of CBD oil without sharing her knowledge with others.

“I became disabled in 2009 with Crohn’s disease and arthritis, and was bound to my home,” says Millan. “My mom brought me a CBD capsule and I took it on a day that I felt awful. And for the first time in...a long time, I felt better.

“There was reduction in my pain level, I was able to get rest. That was the main thing; I could finally get some rest. I began to take it more often and saw an improvement in my overall well-being, my attitude, my abilities, and that’s how Grass Roots was born.”

Millan knows CBD oil isn’t a cure-all, but it helps so many conditions and with continued regular treatment, she can obtain remission of Crohn’s disease.

“I want people to understand this isn’t some snake oil magic, it’s something to help you legally tolerate pain. We are active in community organizations that want to sensible THC laws in the future,” says Millan. “One of our main goals here [at Grass Roots Health] is to show that we are a responsible business. That we follow all legislation, and are capable of existing in a regulated environment, and we’re prepared to become a dispensary in the future.”

If you’re interested in trying CBD oil to manage your pain, Grass Roots carries over twenty-five brands, one-hundred products, and thirty strains of CBD flower. Just come in and talk with any employee who can help get you looking in the right direction.

“We offer roll-ons, serums, gels, lotions, creams, vapes, CBD candles, edibles, and more,” says Millan. “But we want to talk to customers to see what would be best for them. Not every product or strain is best for everyone, so we’ll work with you to find the best fit. We’ll start with the lowest dosage and price possible and work their way to the best product to handle their pain.”

Prices range from $3 to $300 dollars, and beyond CBD oil and CBD products, Grass Roots features an incredible range of glass pipes and grinders. They carry local brands like Legal Medicated Clothing & Accessories and local glass from Glass Cannon Studio as well as nationally-known brands like Raw and OCB. But although they offer such products, they aren’t a traditional head shop, but are medically focused.

Because they’re medically focused, Grass Roots takes its product very seriously. From their hemp to their glass, Millan and her team is incredibly hands on.

“We visit hemp farms the same way we source our local glass- we check the product in the factory,” says Millan. “So we are talking with farm owners, and visiting the laboratories that are extracting the product. We want to ensure our customers get the truly best product.”

And in case you’ve heard different, if you take too much CBD oil, you may just be sleepy and thirsty. It’s an answer to the opioid addiction, not an opioid. Give it a chance, or at least do some research or call Grass Roots. They’ll happily answer any questions you may have concerning the product and get you on the road to recovery.

Grass Roots Health

Located diagonally from the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

35 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 682-8200

Mon-Wed: Noon-10pm

Thursday: Noon-11pm

Fri & Sat: Noon-Midnight

Sunday: 2pm-8pm