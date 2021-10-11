Halloween-Inspired Classes Begin At The Chattery To Kick Off The Spooky Season

Throughout the month of October, The Chattery will host a variety of Halloween-inspired classes, workshops and events to celebrate the start of the spooky season. Activities range from pumpkin painting to Halloween embroidery, and some events are family-friendly.

Currently, there are seven Halloween-inspired classes with some taking place online and in-person at The Chattery’s classroom space (1800 Rossville Ave). In addition to classes, Sleepyhead Coffee’s Southside satellite location is now open at The Chattery and students can purchase coffee or a seasonal beverage during their hours of operation (Wednesday - Sunday, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.).

The Chattery is offering the following Halloween classes:

Tuesday, October 19, 6 p.m. - History of Halloween (online class)

Saturday, October 23, 10 a.m. - Pumpkin Painting Party (in-person event)

Monday, October 25, 6 p.m. - Halloween Branch Weaving (in-person class)

Thursday, October 28, 6 p.m. - Boos & Booze: Halloween Cocktails (online class)

Friday, October 29, 6 p.m. - Spooky Halloween Painting (in-person class)

Saturday, October 30, 10 a.m. - That Voodoo That You Do: Journal Make & Take (in-person class)

“I’m a huge fan of Halloween and I’m excited to lead a history class for The Chattery,” says Sam LaStarr, History of Halloween instructor at The Chattery. “In my class, we’ll be discussing the origins of Halloween including the reasons why we incorporate some of our fun traditions.”

All online classes will be recorded in case students are unable to attend the live class. To register for a class, visit www.thechattery.org/classes.

Additionally, The Chattery has pumpkin painting kits available for purchase for crafters who want to get in on the Halloween fun in the comfort of their own homes. Kits are only available for those local to Chattanooga and will be ready for curbside pickup at The Chattery on Friday, October 22 (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.) and Saturday, October 23 (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.). To purchase a kit, visit www.thechattery.org/kits1/pumpkinpainting.

About The Chattery

Founded in 2014, The Chattery believes in enjoyable education and community collaboration by offering fun, affordable and accessible classes to the Chattanooga community. The Chattery also provides an unlimited variety of events, lecture series and workshops by serving as ambassadors who help cultivate and encourage your passions. For more information, visit www.thechattery.org.