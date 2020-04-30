Hamilton County to allow reopening of hair salons and barber shops next Wednesday

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced Wednesday that all hair salons and barber shops throughout Hamilton County can open next Wednesday, May 6th, with specific guidelines.

The Hamilton County Health Department will open barber shops and hair salons based on the authority delegated by Governor Bill Lee through the Tennessee Pledge, released last Friday.

All hair salons and barber shops shall comply with the guidelines, which will be released later this week and can be found on Hamilton County's website at www.HamiltonTN.gov or on the state of Tennessee's website at www.TN.gov.

“Hamilton County appreciates everyone’s comments and opinions over the last few months," Mayor Coppinger said in a statement released to the media. "After much consideration, we will be following Governor Lee’s order, as we have consistently, to start re-opening businesses through a phased process. That process, called 'Tennessee Pledge', is listed below."

Click here for the PDF of Governor Lee’s Tennessee Pledge.

"We continue to strongly advise individuals only to visit places they need to go and to practice good hygiene by washing hands frequently and covering their face when sneezing and coughing," Mayor Coppinger added.

"High-risk groups are still encouraged to stay home. This includes citizens 65 years and older, as well as any individuals with underlying health conditions. We appreciate the continued cooperation of all residents during this time.”