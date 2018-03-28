Honey Bunny Authentic Brazilian Wax

Come and visit the home of the smoothest wax deal in Chattanooga

When it comes to Brazilian waxes in Chattanooga, you would think that you probably wouldn’t be able to get an experience that is truly authentic to the country of Brazil. However, that’s where you’re wrong.

Honey Bunny Brazilian Wax is owned by a woman who has been dubbed the “Queen of Wax” in Chattanooga, and once you receive a wax from “Alex” (Alessandra), or one of her “Bunnies” (associates), then you’ll truly understand the magic behind a Brazilian wax. Honey Bunny Brazilian Wax, which opened four years ago in Northshore and has expanded to Hixson, Hamilton Place, and Signal Mountain, boasts the best prices and the best services in Chattanooga.

The owner, Alex, was born and raised in Brazil; she began the study and practice of Brazilian waxes when she was 17 years old with her mother, Marilina, and she’s devoted much of her life to providing her clients with the best of the best when it comes to waxes. She personally trains each of her associates to ensure they are educated on the highest standards of waxing.

“The technique and my products are all from my country, so when I’m waxing someone over here, they get the authentic service; the same service we do in Brazil, we do here. We have been in this business for a long time, and we’ve been doing this for 20 plus years,” Alex explained.

“I really like to work with the clients, and we always try to educate them to get the best results. Because it’s not just about taking out the hair from your body; it’s how you can get the best results, how you can have less and less hair.”

In regards to the best results, Alex explained that many people (incorrectly) alternate between shaving and waxing. However, in order for the hair to grow back less and for the skin to be smoother and healthier, she noted it’s important not to shave and to wax every four weeks.

One of the main distinguishing aspects of Honey Bunny is the fact that they specialize only in waxes, unlike other places, where you can get an eyebrow wax and your nails done at the same time.

Alex explained that they provide a head-to-toe waxing service, and they strive to be the best at what they do, which is waxing. However, Alex also noted that, being from Brazil, there is a distinction regarding Brazilian waxes which many people may not know.

“In Brazil, we call the Brazilian wax a type of wax, not a service. So if you go to Brazil and say you want to get a Brazilian wax, they’re going to ask you how many cans of wax you wanted,” Alex said. “But when you come here, people start calling the bikini area the Brazilian wax, and that’s why now, when I put the name of our store, I put ‘Honey Bunny Authentic Brazilian Wax.’ I want people to understand that it’s authentic from Brazil.”

A full-body special at Honey Bunny starts at $75, which includes full legs, Brazilian front and back, underarms, and upper lip. Honey Bunny also runs a variety of promotions on their website with weekly and monthly deals, such as $30 Brazilian waxes on Tuesdays instead of the normal $35.

You can also get a Brazilian wax for $25 each if you bring a friend who has never waxed with Honey Bunny before. In addition to waxes, Honey Bunny also offers an organic, natural coffee and honey scrub, which aims to eliminate ingrown hairs and to clear acne breakouts.

Summer is right around the corner, and there’s hardly a better time for anyone and everyone (Honey Bunny offers male waxing services, too) to get the best wax in Chattanooga. Stop in to one of Honey Bunny’s four different locations and let the Queen of Wax and her Bunnies show you how it’s done.

Honey Bunny Brazilian Wax

Chattanooga’s Brazilian waxing salon

North Shore - (423) 314-0403

Hamilton Place- (423) 305-8380

Hixson - (423) 314-9150

Signal Mountain - (423) 314-2787

honeybunnywax.com