I Go Tokyo Is Truly A Unique Boutique

From petal-light porcelain to doggie kimonos

When I go into I Go Tokyo to talk with owner Margaret Armour, the Japanese inspired boutique on the North Shore is bustling. As I examine the merchandise, I listen to the conversation at the sales desk.

“I’m so glad you’re getting those,” Margaret is exclaiming to a customer. “Those are wonderful.”

Then, as she wraps the woman’s purchase, Margaret asks, “Are you able to eat something sweet?” And with that tactful question, she adds a scrumptious delicacy from Japan to the woman’s package—a gift, a thank you for visiting.

Meanwhile, I’m taking in everything. Bath towels. Baby clothes. Plush toys. Stationary and writing implements from pencils to brushes. Pets’ kimonos. Reusable wrapping cloth in bright prints. Phone accessories, books, stickers.

There’s something for every taste and every price point. Useful things and pretty things and just plain quirky ones. One commonality is that the quality seems impeccably high. Everything is a delight to handle. The color, the weight, the materials—these items just feel right. They make you smile.

Another commonality is that most of the merchandise is made either in Japan or by Japanese craftspeople. That explains the value on quality. Many of the items, too, possess the ineffable quality of “kawaii”—“cuteness,” as Margaret explains to me.

Margaret discovers many of her items while traveling in Japan, accompanied by Etsuko Lammon, I Go Tokyo’s Chief Brand Manager and Margaret’s friend and interpreter.

“I’m fortunate enough to have been able to travel quite a bit in my life,” Margaret says. “Japan is progressive but very different from what I was used to. I’m proud to bring part of that culture to the states.”

Margaret focuses on working with individual artists, family workshops and small manufacturers, though you’ll see a few larger names, too. Photos of her artisans with brief notes about them are peppered around the store, Polaroid-like memos of her journeys. At I Go Tokyo, you’re just one degree of separation from fascinating craftspeople and centuries-long histories.

Margaret shows me Koransha porcelain, made by the same family for 300 years.

“This was originally made only for the Emperor,” she tells me. “My products come from a side branch of the family. I’m the only person in the U.S. to carry Koransha porcelain.”

It’s feather-light, translucent as an eggshell or a wisp of chiffon.

Moving on, we look at hand-painted earrings, five different studs on a strip for you to mix and match. Cosmetics, elegantly packaged as an artist’s kit. Hand-woven scarves the sheen of eggplant and sunset from Chattanooga’s Japanese Sister City, Tono.

We stop at a display of cloths, more or less the size of handkerchiefs, that are beautifully printed and oh-so-soft.

“Japan is a gift culture,” Margaret explains, holding one of the cloths, which you could use to wipe a toddler’s face or wrap a small present. I get that; I’m already mentally filling up my birthday and Christmas gift lists.

“These are the things my kids want to buy when we go to Japan,” Lammon, who is from Japan, notes. “You find everything here in Japan, but not all in one store.” Looking at Margaret, she adds affectionately: “She’s just as unique as her boutique.”

The partnership does seem beautifully quirky. Lammon was a freelance translator while her children attended school, and she’s also a fitness instructor at local gyms. Margaret worked as a nurse. When she left her first career, she wanted a complete change.

“The whole purpose of the store is just to have fun with it,” she says. “It’s the atmosphere you find in Japan. Safety, fun, serenity, happiness. I am currently working on my website to accept orders so I can share a little bit of Tokyo with the world.”

The website, at igotokyostore.com, contains beautifully photographed illustrations of featured merchandise, as well as links to I Go Tokyo’s Instagram account, instagram.com/igotokyostore/, where I Go Tokyo fans can be on the lookout for new products and see upcoming events and Japanese cultural education at the store.

Margaret points me to a set of super-kawaii plush figures near the register. The characters represent odd items you might find in the corner, and they have their own vehicle.

“How can you stay upset at a smiling dust ball in a pink car?” she asks.

Of course, you can’t. That’s the whole point. The store is more than a cultural boutique; it’s a spot of happiness guaranteed to brighten every guest’s day. Come visit I Go Tokyo and experience the unique vibe for yourself.

I Go Tokyo is located at 205 Manufacturer Rd., Ste. 106. Visit them online at igotokyostore.com or instagram.com/igotokyostore