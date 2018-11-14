Jeanette Jordan, Myofascial Release Therapy

Long days of work sitting in the same position, lifting heavy objects, working our bodies to the limit, we’re all guilty of it. Sometimes it’s easy to push off pain, ignore a pinch, tell yourself you’ll deal with it later, but our bodies, while quite durable, need some TLC to keep it fresh and healthy.

Just like eating right, exercising, and the like, allowing a professional to care for our bodies beyond just a massage designed for relaxation is sometimes a necessary step to ensuring the longevity your body deserves.

Enter Jeanette Jordan, a myofascial release therapist and LMT dedicated to helping her patients overcome aches and pains through myofascial release therapy. If you’re wondering what that is, imagine a scale of chiropractic medicine to massage therapy and you’ll find myofascial release somewhere in between.

“It’s a relaxing treatment, like a massage,” says Jeanette. “But instead of a routine from shoulders to legs to feet, and so on like a massage, I follow what the patient’s body is asking for rather than a set rhythm.”

Jeanette uses the John F. Barnes Myofascial Release method and has been training extensively with skilled physical therapists to hone her skills and best educate herself.

Where a standard massage, whether it’s for relaxation or therapeutic purposes, focuses on relieving tension in your muscles, myofascial release therapy focuses on the fascia of your body.

Like a 3D web of tissue surrounding our organs and bones, fascia is one of the most important tissues in our bodies, and yet one of the most overlooked. It is the body system that connects all other body systems.

Tension arises in the fascia due to trauma or repetitive motion from daily life chores or work, and Jeanette’s work helps release that tension in a different form of massage therapy.

It starts with a postural assessment in which Jeanette will find your restrictions (mine were my right hip and right shoulder sitting a bit higher than my left from days of sitting with my legs crossed at my desk) followed by her releasing the tension in your fascia.

With my right hip sitting a bit higher, I laid on my back on soft sheets on a bed much like one at a typical massage but instead of the head to toe, lotion and oil massage, Jeanette put pressure just above my hip and below it on my thigh for several, long minutes with medium pressure. I melted into the table with the sound of calm music in the background as the tension in my hip dissolved.

“Most massage therapists have set routines and they’re nearly the same for everyone they see,” says Jeanette. “I’ve never done two identical sessions, even for the same client.”

It’s all about finding what ails you and working on it bit by bit. Myofascial release sessions, while incredibly relaxing, are meant to help you feel better every day, not just for the thirty minutes or hour that you’re on the table.

Our muscles tense up and the pressure is relieved in a massage, but Jeanette’s work with the fascia extends to more than just one spot. Fascial tissue is all one unit with no beginning or end, meaning you could have a pain worked on in your shoulder that could bring about a response in your lower back. Fascia is a vital organ and needs to be taken care of now and as we age for longevity in our bodies.

Myofascial release therapy is a wonderful tool for people of all walks of life, be they athletes, yoga instructors, construction workers, or office workers like myself.

We’re all creating restrictions in our bodies in everything we’re doing and release therapy like this is one of the most beneficial steps we can take towards caring for this vital organ.

Jeanette’s passion is helping people, treating the issues leading to pain, and her dedication is evident in the time she spends with her clients and her need to continue her education as she’s always striving to become better equipped, and more educated for her clients.

Search for her on Facebook with “Jeanette Jordan Myofascial Release Therapy” for more information.

Jeanette Jordan, Myofascial Release Therapy

6237 Vance Rd. Suite 8

Call or Text at: (931) 212-4584

Mon-Fri: 9am-5pm