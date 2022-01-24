LifeSpring Community Health Continues To Offer Free Covid Testing And Vaccines

As more and more residents continue to experience flu like symptoms and COVID case count continue to rise, officials at LifeSpring Community Health want to remind area residents that they continue to offer free testing and vaccines weekly throughout Chattanooga.

Free COVID-19 testing is offered on Mondays and Fridays from 9 am to 11am at LifeSpring’s Community Health Center at 1042 East 3rd Street.

COVID-19 vaccines are administered at the Downtown Library at 1001 Broad Street on Mondays from 3 pm to 5 pm and Wednesdays from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm, at the Avondale Recreation Center at 1305 Dodson Avenue on Tuesdays from 3 pm to 5 pm and Wednesdays at LifeSpring’s Community Health Center at 1042 East 3rd Street from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The LifeSpring Community Health medical staff uses rapid testing kits and results are available within a few minutes. They offer first and second dose vaccines as well as boosters for anyone age 12 and older. Appointments are not needed and COVID-19 testing and vaccinations are free. Patients are encouraged to bring their vaccine cards if they are getting second shots and boosters.

LifeSpring opened its doors in 2010 with the purpose to demonstrate the love of Christ in word and deed by providing health education and promotion, medical services and community advocacy in urban Chattanooga, in order to transform the health of our community, body, and soul.

Life Spring accepts patients who are insured, under insured or without insurance…no one is ever turned away.

In addition to providing pediatric care to children between the ages of 0-21, Life Spring assigns each family with a community health worker to ensure care is provided outside the four walks of the clinic. Life Spring provides exceptional care and advocates for every patient and their families.

To learn more about Life Spring Community Health, visit www.lifespringcommunityhealth.org