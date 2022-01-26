Net Resource Foundation Needs Donations To Continue Senior Citizen Supply Bags

The Net Resource Foundation, in collaboration with the St. Alexius Outreach program, has been using COVID-19 relief money to provide seniors with supply bags of necessary cleaning supplies.

The expiration of COVID-19 relief funds has led to the supply bag program being discontinued. The program provided necessary supplies such as paper towels, cleaning supplies, soap, trash bags, and laundry detergent every month to 55 seniors.

The Net Resource Foundation requests physical donations to continue providing the supply bags. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Thursday at their office located at 4001 Hughes Avenue.

The Net Resource Foundation began providing supply bags to seniors in April of 2020. The pandemic and rising inflation caused the number of seniors depending on bags to double in a year, with nearly 500 bags distributed in 2021.

Executive Director Raquetta Dotley says she started handing out the supply bags in conjunction with her feeding program on Wednesdays of every week. “The program started with eight seniors who were reluctant to ask for help. Once others started to see the supply bags were so easily accessible, the number of seniors asking for them increased.”

The Net Resource Foundation will spend more than $1,100 per month on supply bags if donations are not received. Founded in 2005, their mission is to challenge systemic issues through mentorship and community-building programs in the South Chattanooga Community.

Through a partnership with Westside Church, The Net Resource Foundation leads the youth in the Alton Park community through after-school programs, beautification projects, and food programs. The nonprofit primarily works with children from kindergarten through sixth grade.

The Net Resource Foundation is open Monday through Thursday from 2:30 until 5:00 p.m. If you want to donate supplies or give monetarily, learn more information online at thenetresourcefoundation.org.