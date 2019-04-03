Reflections Gallery Moves To The Southside

Local artists’ gallery offers hands-on experience in new location

After thirty-two years in business on Lee Highway, Reflections Gallery, a locally owned and operated longstanding fixture in Chattanooga’s art scene, has decided to dig up its roots and replant itself in the heart of Chattanooga’s blooming Southside district, just in time for spring.

The gallery has spent the first months of the year establishing itself in a historical brick building located at 1635 Rossville Ave., near East Main St.

Built circa 1900, the Gallery’s new location once housed an auto parts store, later became an off-beat personal urban residence, and has now been converted into a 4,000 sq. ft. local original art gallery, custom framing studio, stained glass studio/class space, and art restoration workshop.

The location also features a large outdoor space and walled garden that the owners plan to use for hosting events, as well as a second floor that will later be converted into a vacation rental space.

Jan Rushing, 83, the owner of the gallery since its opening in 1986, says he is excited about the move and glad to have his daughter and granddaughter along in the new era for the family business.

“We have been around for quite a long time now and have kept our eyes open, in mind of relocating, as we’ve watched Chattanooga grow. My granddaughter and I began searching in earnest last year, and when we saw this opportunity to re-home ourselves to the Southside area, we knew it was just the right place at just the right time,” says Rushing, gesturing to the building at large, with the sounds of saws and hammers ringing in the air.

“The building has good history and character and a unique outdoor space, and the neighborhood is a fantastic atmosphere for a business like ours that thrives in the artisan community,” he continues. “My daughter, granddaughter, and I are all enjoying the opportunity to design and improve the space, and plan for what the future of Reflections will look like. We hope to be here for a very long time.”

As the gallery team rushes toward their official grand opening date, the progress continues apace. The building, having lacked a front entrance, is getting a beautiful brick archway designed by Heidi Hefferlin to complement the original architecture. The courtyard garden is being weeded and planted, the green lawn mown.

Inside the gallery, the work of more than a dozen local artists already fills the walls, with paintings, ceramics, and handmade jewelry on display. The custom framing studio is polished and ready for clients, with gleaming wooden tables and wall-to-wall framing samples ready for selection.

The stained glass studio has set up shop in a quarter of the main area, with tables already covered in custom orders and ongoing repair projects, and long shelves filled with cut glass like shining hard candy in every color. The studio, says Summer Harrison, will resume classes as soon as possible, with beginning and intermediate stained glass lessons offered.

The attached garage has been converted into a fine art and frame restoration studio, where paintings and frames damaged by fire, water, or age can find new life. With each diverse service available comes a professional in the field, each passionate about his or her specialty.

Everyone seems to be buzzing with excitement and preparation for the Grand Opening Celebration, which will be a two-day affair taking place on Friday, April 12 from 2–8 p.m. and Saturday, April 13 from 1–6 p.m.

The event is family friendly and free, with community painting activities and refreshments. Pending fair weather, the gallery will be providing a large canvas, paints and brushes in an outdoor tent for anyone who stops by to work some magic of their own on canvas as a group project.

There will also be live fine art painting, mixed media and stained glass demonstrations, with artists scheduled throughout both days, as well as artist talks, framing specials, drawings and giveaways for custom framing, stained glass classes and more. The event is only a mile away from 4 Bridges Art Festival, a pleasant stop in a promisingly art-inspired weekend in Chattanooga.