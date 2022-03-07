Revive Dental Brings Affordable Dental Care To Those In Need

Revive Dental has a simple mission: to restore the smiles of those who are uninsured and lack dental care.

Newly opened in the heart of Chattanooga’s Ridgedale neighborhood at 1212 Dodds Avenue, the clinic has six well-equipped dental operatories, and they provide a wide range of dental services, including cleanings, fillings, extractions, and tooth replacement with dentures.

The clinic was made possible through strategic partnerships with area donors, including the Maclellan Foundation, McKenzie Foundation, and Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga.

Revive Dental is a non-profit community clinic dedicated to serving patients with limited access to traditional dental care. The clinic is staffed by local dentists who volunteer to serve others.

Dentists Dr. Leigh Kuyrkendall, Dr. Michael McCracken, and Dr. Kyle Daniel bring passion, skill, and years of experience and dedication to Revive Dental. All of their clinicians are volunteers dedicated to serving others. Their goal is to “love our neighbors”.

While services are not free, prices are kept as low as possible, typically one third to one half of typical dental fees. As an example, patients can walk-in for an extraction of a painful tooth for about $65.

They do not accept any insurance of any kind. If you are in pain, and have no money, you are their kind of patient! For patients without dental insurance, this can be a difference maker in their ability to access oral health care.

If you or someone you know does not have dental insurance and are needing dental care, contact Revive Dental at (423) 206-9641, online at revivedental.org, on Facebook at @revivedentalchatt, or by email at revivedentalchatt@gmail.com