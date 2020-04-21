Rodizio Grill Now Selling Liquid Hand Sanitizer in Downtown Chattanooga

Rodizio Grill in downtown Chattanooga joins the list of local restaurants that are finding creative ways to keep their employees on payroll. While searching for ways to evolve with the current market, Rodizio Downtown has also found a way to help the local community during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Like other restaurants in Chattanooga, Rodizio Grill Downtown has shifted to providing takeout meals only. However, beginning Saturday, April 18, the restaurant will also offer bottles of liquid hand sanitizer for purchase and curbside pickup. No food purchase is necessary to buy hand sanitizer. Pricing will vary based on quantities purchased.

For every purchase, Rodizio Downtown will donate 10% to local first responders, working closely with the Mayor’s office to identify and donate to essential personnel within the community.

“In an effort to support our community and our economy, we were able to design, create and package these 3-oz bottles of liquid hand sanitizer using entirely local sourcing," stated General Manager Marcelo Nascimento.

"Through this process, we have managed to keep employees working at multiple businesses here in Chattanooga, all while creating a product that can help keep people safe. The most important part for us was meeting three essential needs: provide work for our team by hand filling our bottles daily, give back to the community by donating product, and generate minimal revenue to sustain our business during this economic shutdown.”

Product Details: