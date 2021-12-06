Scenic City Clay Arts Announces New Classroom Location Coming In 2022

Scenic City Clay Arts announces a new satellite classroom location in downtown Chattanooga to open in early 2022.

“Chattanoogans need a space to create, want a space to learn, and deserve a space to heal. SCCA can’t wait to open this second location dedicated to the values of working in clay, learning and clay arts education,” says Executive Director, Joy Key. “This new classroom provides space to offer more classes and outreach programs, which means more people in Chattanooga - all ages, skill levels, and interests - can experience creative self-expression in clay. ”

The new classroom studio is located at 1271 Market Street behind the Firestone building - just 0.3 miles away from SCCA’s primary location. A majority of SCCA’s future pottery classes and community outreach programs will happen in this satellite classroom.

SCCA’s home studio located at 301 E. 11th Street in the ArtsBuild building will become a dedicated potter’s community to the current 145 active studio members. Studio membership is expected to grow by 40% over the next year. SCCA offers monthly and annual studio memberships for those wishing to be part of a creative community environment and advance their ceramic practice.

Key continued, “We have had a long waitlist in place for studio memberships for almost a year now. Dedicating our 11th Street location to members will expand our capacity for more people to join the membership community. Right now, we have about 80 people on the waitlist with a 4-6 month wait time and we are eager to get those people active in the studio.”

SCCA plans to start programming the new classroom space in February 2022, after equipment, tools, and supplies are purchased for the satellite classroom. You can donate to SCCA’s fundraising campaign to equip the space in person or online. For more information, visit www.sceniccityclayarts.org/equip-the-space