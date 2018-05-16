Trailhead Juice wants to help you become both healthy and happy

As an adult, it seems like we’re always taking care of things. Whether we’re taking care of cleaning out the garage, our fur babies, the groceries, the mortgage bill, the monthly Netflix payment, the laundry, we probably feel like more often than not we’re taking care of everything and everybody but ourselves.

And while it’s noble to put everything before yourself, it’s not practical. Call me selfish, but when you literally only have one life, one body, one chance to do it right, why wouldn’t you do everything you could to provide for yourself?

It can start with the simplest of tasks, but one of the most important and easily pushed aside: taking care of your body!

The place to start is at Trailhead Juice where you can just stop in for a bottle, smoothie or snack or let owner Michelle Sutter get to know you, learn your needs and structure a regimen to get you back into tip-top shape. It’s also one of the few, and I mean few, places in town that is non-GMO, Gluten Free, and 100 percent vegan.

“We let our minds rest after a long day, our bodies after a tough workout, but we don’t let our digestive tracts rest,” says Sutter. “So when you replace a meal with juice, you get straight vitamins, minerals, irons, proteins, without the body having to work to break it down. It’s an instant shot of goodness.”

Unsure of where to start? Trailhead Juice has an array of cold-pressed juices, smoothies, blended bowls, and have recently added a food menu featuring salads, sandwiches, and raw soups. Wondering what exactly is raw soup?

Let’s start with the fact that the soup isn’t going to be cold just because it’s ‘raw.’ The raw soup ingredients will be added to a blender with tomato juice when ordered and blended until warm. Nothing is heated or cooked, meaning the vitamins and nutrients aren’t cooked out, making for one outrageously nutritious bowl of soup.

Each of Sutter’s employees are well-versed in the benefits of each of their products, whether that’s the Carrot Top cold-pressed juice, a Banana Cacao smoothie, or a blended bowl made to your liking. In fact, everything at Trailhead can be made to order!

“We can custom make anything that will make you feel better,” says Sutter. “The menu is basically a jumping off point, but we can make to order your health solution.”

For this reason, Trailhead doesn’t offer juice “cleanses” in steps one, two, and three, but would rather spend five minutes talking to you about your reasons for cleansing as well as health conditions or concerns you may have.

“I just want to get to know my customers,” Sutter continues. “Are they wanting to juice for spiritual reasons? Health? Purging? Getting over a cold? Too much food over a holiday weekend? There are a lot of different reasons and so a lot of different solutions.”

Trailhead is the perfect place to recharge both your body and your mind as they currently host yoga on Tuesday nights and are looking to add a morning yoga class as well as meditation.

A beautiful grassy lot lies next to Trailhead and after purchasing the lot, Sutter is opening a barter system flea market where locals can trade and barter their wares in the summertime. The first Local Barter Market is set for Saturday, June 2nd starting at 10 a.m. (Get more details on their Facebook page.)

Ironman participants, volunteers, and viewers would be doing themselves a dishonor by not stopping into Trailhead for a liquid pick me up.

Bring your pup too as not only does Sutter have an outdoor area where you can hang with your fluffy friend, but they’re also allowed inside, something you’d be cold-pressed to find in Chattanooga. (Get it? Cold-pressed...)

So while you’re taking care of everything and everyone else, let Trailhead Juice take care of you.

Trailhead Juice

3211 Broad St.

(423) 803-6211

Monday-Friday: 7:30am-7pm

Saturday: 8am-7pm

Sunday: Noon-5pm

trailheadjuice.com