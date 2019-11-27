Tapping Into Something Awesome

Sigler’s Craft Beer and Cigars is Chattanooga’s craft beer Taj Mahal

Out on East Brainerd and atop a hill in a pristine parking lot resides one of the best hangouts anyone could hope for. Sigler’s Craft Beer and Cigars has twenty taps and two-hundred beers. I know this because I counted them; they let me.

Walking into Sigler’s is like stepping into a fully loaded man-cave. They have everything you could ask for in a local hangout: a wall shelf full of throwback board games, sports on TV, walk-in humidor, buckets of table peanuts, and beer, so much beer!

Sigler’s Craft Beer and Cigars is THE premiere hotspot for lovers of craft beer. With constant tap takeover events, the big and little names of craft brewing get a chance to show off their heady goods. Make no mistake, Sigler’s is more than a bar or hangout, it’s a beer showroom and outfitter.

Even if you are an aspiring beer sommelier or just curious in general, drop by Sigler’s to see what’s on tap or build a mix-six to take home. The friendly and knowledgeable staff have poured their hearts and souls into making Sigler’s a great place to chill where you can maybe learn about the fantastic world of craft brew.

In the back resides some of the finest tobaccos hand rolled to perfection and shipped from exotic locales like Nicaragua and Cuba. My wife was exceptionally thrilled about the walk-in humidor since she is more-or-less a beer philistine but loves her cigars. From Cohiba beauties to Blondie Maduros, there are enough selections to stall you with choices.

Thankfully there are sampler packs if making a decision escapes you. Why choose just one when you can try them all? A fine honey Cuban cigar along with a fat growler of your favorite IPA before heading to the house is everything it sounds to be, amazing.

Cigars are a nice bonus to the already copious selection of local, regional, and international craft beers. The head spinning colorful artwork of each bottle or can feels like walking into a fireworks store when I was a kid.

But don’t judge craft beer by their clever logos or impressive color schemes what matters is what’s inside, and if you’re unsure if Rainbow Serpent is right for you, just ask for a sample.

For those starting out on the journey of craft beer, Sigler’s is the place to cut your teeth and soak the palate. Within an hour I learned more than I ever had about beer and cigars in my entire life of consuming both. I also learned what a Randall is. A Randall is a clever apparatus that infuses flavors into a draft beer right off the tap.

Created by Dog Fish Head founder Sam Calagione and improved by the company engineer, the Randall Enamel Animal is really a sexy looking modified pool filter with a spout. Say you want to infuse Reese’s peanut butter cups to that milk stout you can pack actual Reese’s cups into the Randall, open the flow up and let the infusion party begin.

Who knew chemistry and old pool equipment could be so delicious? On special nights Sigler’s will break out the Randall for amazing things and if you haven’t seen one in action, I highly recommend it for the added value to your life.

The best thing about Sigler’s Craft Beer and Cigars is that it’s away from the hustle and bustle of downtown. After a long day at the office, the prospect of fighting the rush home is a prospect for disaster and sadness. Let the good people at Sigler’s provide you with your favorite pour without all the added stress of parking fees and road rage.

Currently on tap is OddStory Brewing Company’s Imperial Oatmeal Brown and Wanderlinger’s Just Another IPA, with many more from Orpheus Brewing and Terrapin Beer Company. Go online at siglersbeer.com to see the full menu and stop on in for the good vibes, great cigars and even greater beers. I promise you won’t be disappointed.