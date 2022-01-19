The Austin Hatcher Foundation Names New Chief Executive Officer

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer (AHFPC) names Amy Jo Osborn as the organization’s first Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Osborn was unanimously appointed by the AHFPC Board of Directors to begin this transition beginning January 1, 2022.

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is a Chattanooga-based nonprofit organization that provides life-altering therapies to families that have been impacted by pediatric cancer. All programs and services offered at the foundation are provided at no cost to individuals, and the foundation does not bill insurance.

Osborn and her husband, Dr. James M. Osborn, founded the Austin Hatcher Foundation in 2006 after their son, Austin Hatcher Osborn, passed of a rare form of childhood cancer. Following this loss, the Osborns noted a gap in the services that were offered to families impacted by pediatric cancer and founded AHFPC with the goal of walking alongside families throughout their childhood cancer journey.

Since cofounding the organization in 2006, Amy Jo Osborn has served in the role of President as a volunteer. As President, Osborn spearheaded the organization’s significant local and national growth, including a 1,200% increase in fundraising and a 4,600% increase in asset development. Osborn has also been instrumental in developing partnerships with over 42 hospitals in 26 states to provide services to more than 88,000 individuals.

“There is no doubt that this move is well-deserved and should have happened some time ago,” said Foundation Chief Legal and Board Member, Gary Patrick Esq.

In the last 24 months, Amy Jo Osborn played a primary role in the implementation of a specialized electronic medical records system with MD LOGIC and in the design, construction, and operations of the foundation’s 33,000 sq. ft. Education Advancement Center located in downtown Chattanooga.

Osborn’s work with the foundation has been recognized by several notable agencies throughout her time serving as President. In 2021, she was recognized by the Specialty Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (SEMA) in the #SHEisSEMA series, received the 2018 Tennessee Governor’s Volunteer Star Award, was chosen as the 2017 Samford University Humanitarian of the Year Award, and was awarded the 2013 Association of Fundraising Professionals Philanthropic Impact Award.

“Amy Jo is a great fit. All of the Human Resource Committee members are aware of the commitment she has had to the organization and her contribution to its success and growth,” said Chairman of the foundation’s Human Resource Committee and Board Member, Albert Leavengood. “There is no better person to take on the position of CEO.”

To learn more about the foundation, visit www.hatcherfoundation.org.