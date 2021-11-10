The Chattery’s Two Holiday Markets Are Currently Accepting Applications For Vendors

As the holidays get closer, The Chattery is encouraging shopping locally by hosting two holiday markets before the end of the year.

They’ll host a Small Business Saturday market on Saturday, November 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a Winter Solstice Market on Saturday, December 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both markets will take place at The Chattery’s space at 1800 Rossville Avenue. Admission to the market is free and complimentary snacks will be provided for shoppers.

Interest in The Chattery’s markets has been increasingly popular so the organization has implemented a simple application process to sort through inquiries. There is no fee to apply however, applicants agree that if chosen, they’ll pay a $20 market fee.

“While these two markets will be the same fun shopping experience we’ve created over the years, we collectively decided to prioritize makers and artists who are Black, Indigenous, People of Color and/or LGBTQIA+,” says Shawanda Mason, co-founder of The Chattery. “We strongly believe in highlighting and elevating historically excluded communities while providing a space for beginning and small businesses to continue contributing to Chattanooga's creative economy.”

All makers and creators are still encouraged to submit an application. Applications will be accepted until Monday, November 8, 5 p.m. ET. Vendors will be chosen by a 5-person panel of community members; notifications will go out Friday, November 12.

Sleepyhead Coffee’s Southside satellite location is now open at The Chattery and will also be open during both markets.

For additional updates on the markets and vendors, follow The Chattery on Facebook and Instagram.