The New Songbirds Brings Music And More Back To Station Street

The new Songbirds is launching this fall. The facility, located upstairs inside the Chattanooga Choo Choo that once housed the Songbirds Guitar Museum (now closed), is being revived by the local nonprofit, Songbirds Foundation.

The space will operate as an interactive learning experience, a rental space, and a performance hall. The grand opening is slated to launch on Saturday, September 18 from 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. EST.The new Songbirds will offer:

Numerous STEAM-based exhibits that teach visitors (of all ages) about the guitar and how it works. There are hands-on exhibits such as, Amplify, Pedal Power, Distortion, What is Sound?, and many more.

A Celebrity Guitar Room, featuring guitars owned by B.B. King, Mary Kaye, Duane Allman, Carl Wilson, Chuck Berry, Loretta Lynn, Mel Bay, Hank Snow, John Entwistle, and many more.

Several historical exhibits that spotlight Chattanooga's vibrant music history, the career of The Impressions, and the cultural impact of the electric guitar.

A custom-built stage to host live events and concerts. The 250-person venue offers a variety of seated and standing shows in an intimate setting surrounded by some of the world’s rarest guitars. Legendary guitarist Eric Gales will perform on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

The new Songbirds will still display tons of vintage and rare guitars, amps, and pedals, and the staff will continue to offer Players Experiences where individuals can play these rare instruments. Songbirds just launched a new series of “Songbirds Master Classes” with notable guitarists, including Victor Wooten on Friday, September 25, 2021 (followed by a concert open to the public) and Eric Johnson on Monday, March 28, 2022.

The space will additionally function as a rental facility for holiday parties, rehearsal dinners, birthday parties, corporate meetings, or something else. It provides a performance stage, audio equipment, giant LED screens, and bar and catering packages.

The grand opening on September 18 will feature drink specials, live music by Spinster, a silent auction, and a raffle with prizes including: 1.) one ticket to the Songbirds Master Class with Victor Wooten; 2.) a Players Experience; and 3.) other prizes.

“The goal is to make the space more accessible — essentially, we want to humanize the guitar to show that it’s for everyone,” says Executive Director, Reed Caldwell.

All revenue generated from the new Songbirds through its exhibits, concerts, and special events will be directed towards the Foundation’s Guitars for Kids programs, which provides thousands of free guitars, cognitive music therapy, and free music lessons to kids across the south.

About Songbirds Foundation

The Songbirds Foundation shares the transformative experience of music across the south by delivering educational programming, preserving music history, hosting enriching events, and providing concrete resources to emerging artists. Learn more at www.songbirdsfoundation.org.