The World Of Huck And Peck

Furniture, rugs, lighting, and decor with Southern hospitality and style

It’s unfortunate for adults that we spend the majority of our lives at work. Whether you like your job or not, work is work and coming home from a long day to a warm, inviting homestead is something we all strive for.

Owning a home that is filled with your personality is a dream, a dream brought nearly to life through HGTV and Pinterest. But seeing it online or on your television is an entirely different ballgame from furnishing your own home to perfectly suit you. Luckily, Chattanooga features a mid to upscale furniture store that will have your Joanna Gaines-inspired heart skipping a beat.

Huck and Peck has been open off Broad Street for a short two and a half years and in that time, they’ve made homeowners (and interior designers) furnishing dreams come true all while slowly becoming branded as Chattanooga’s Friendliest Furniture Store.

“We have a culture now where you can see an Instagram photo, or a Pinterest post and know that’s what you want, but where do you get it?” says owner Michael Turner. “I have customers showing me a mirror or a couch on their phone that they just have to have, and more often than not, we find them an almost identical piece, if not the same one.”

And you’ll find the prices just perfect for the incredible quality furniture Huck and Peck carries. From dining and living room sets to mirrors, rugs, throw pillows, mattresses, chandeliers, knick knacks, and so much more, the showroom floor is brimming with beautiful pieces, all available for immediate purchase and can even be delivered the same day.

One thing Huck and Peck takes pride in is keeping their inventory as local as possible by seeking out Tennessee-crafted pieces, such as their rocking chairs or their mattresses that come from a 120-year-old mattress company in Nashville.

And whether you live in a multi-thousand-something square foot home or a downtown apartment, Huck and Peck features furniture of all shapes and sizes to ensure every customer can find a piece to their size specifications.

“We sell furniture that is suited from apartment dwellers up to the largest homes in Chattanooga,” says Turner. “We’re trying to be as helpful as possible in a day and age where you can order furniture off the internet without ever having sat on it, touched it. Putting together a cheap chair for a two-hundred-pound adult male to sit on repeatedly isn’t going to go well in the long run. We’re selling quality at a fair price every day.”

Selling quality at a fair price every day means there are no gimmicky holiday sales coming and going, just fair prices each day to try and be your favorite furniture store. And with one look at their collection, you’ll be in interior design heaven.

“I want to carry some things in the store that have a story because we have a story,” says Turner. “Everybody has a story. And you want your home to have a story. It’s your dream home! Your dream has a story; you know what your dreams are. So we’re just here to help you tell it.”

Before stopping in, “like” Huck and Peck on Facebook and follow them on Instagram because they’ll be doing weekly events starting July 11th. How does sip and shop sound? Snack on wine and cheese while you peruse the collection. Or maybe a discount day for apartment owners? Keep your eyes open for news and information as we enter into July.

And until then, Huck and Peck is currently giving away a $300 gift certificate on July 30th and August 30th to a lucky winner who likes their Facebook page.

Huck and Peck

1251 W. 31st St.

(423) 212-5421

Wed-Sat: 11am-6pm

Sunday: 1pm-6pm

Mon & Tues: Closed

huckandpeck.com