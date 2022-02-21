Transformed Wife Works To Keep Marriages Alive And Healthy

For the past six years, the folks at Transformed Wife have been working hard to help decrease the rate of divorce in the region by helping married couples find the center and focus of their relationship.

Founder Rachel Smith likes to share her story about how a renewed focus on her faith helped to "transform" her and restored her marriage. Along the way, she has inspired thousands of people all over the world, and marriages are being impacted daily.

Rachel and her husband years, Richard, have three healthy and beautiful children together. But it wasn't always easy.

"After several years of marriage, I had felt nothing but pain, heartache, and loneliness and completely hit rock bottom," she shares. "The only way I knew how to express my feelings and deal with my emotions was through prayer and journaling."

She tells of how her renewed connection and commitment to her faith have her a refound insight on how to become a better wife. "I was completely transformed and our marriage was restored to better than ever before," she says.

Her transformation led to her start a blog which ended up becoming the linchpin for a non-profit organization that hosts conferences to help other married couples.

"My goal is to share my experiences, offer hope and inspiration to others, and to provide a site that husbands and wives can go to for questions and concerns in their marriage," Rachel explains.

Their next event will be heled Friday and Saturday, March 18-19 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel on Chestnut Street in downtown Chattanooga. The theme for the event is “Running Together” in this journey called marriage. They will have special guest speakers, worship, testimonies, couple’s projects, food, and more.

If you would like to more about Transformed Wife, please visit them at www.transformedwife.com, on Facebook at /transformedwife, or feel free to email Rachel directly at rachel@transformedwife.com