Troy Johnson Embraces Identity

Chattanooga is a vibrant and growing city that strives to be more inclusive of people from diverse cultures, backgrounds, and ideologies.

With a focus on understanding and fostering diversity, Troy Johnson, LCSW, a psychotherapist with a private practice in Chattanooga, is one such member of our community who has dedicated his professional work to helping people embrace their whole identity.

As a psychotherapist, Troy spends his days counseling individuals and couples on a variety of concerns.

“Clients often tell me they were looking for someone ‘open-minded’ to help them with anxiety, depression, feelings of inadequacy, and loneliness,” Troy says, when asked why clients seek him out.

“My approach tends to fit well with individuals and couples who are in search of, as they describe it, ‘a therapist who can offer a different perspective on things.’ Because of my practice philosophy, people also come to see me to begin a recovery process from harsh religious upbringings, and to seek mechanisms to maintain important relationships in an increasingly unstable political climate.”

Troy is a member of the LGBTQ community, and has extensive experience working on LGBTQ concerns around aging, cultural competency, and empowerment. However, while some of his clients are LGBTQ, many are not.

Troy works with individuals and couples using a non-conventional and non-religious approach to personal wellness and relationships. Sessions address a wide range of concerns including infidelity, life transitions, and coming out of the closet.

“Coming out of the closet is a term that applies not only to the LGBTQ community, but can include anyone who reveals part of themselves that contradict social norms,” Troy says.

“In a culture that penalizes difference, people may feel they can’t be their true self. For some people, in order to embrace their identities, it is necessary to come out as divorcees, women who choose to not have kids, non-theist, non-monogamous, polyamorous, progressive thinkers, global citizens and much more. Many people come to my office to gain a better understanding of how they can be more open and honest about who they are, and to let go of belief systems and behaviors that no longer have any benefit for them.”

And that’s precisely what Troy aims to do in his private practice—help clients gain a new perspective and lead more empowered lives.

Troy also counsels adults in their 20’s and 30’s on what he thinks could significantly affect the mental health of young adults, the fear of missing out (FOMO). With social media galleries being curated with portraits of perfection, people are cultivating and presenting an idealized, unattainable, version of themselves thereby neglecting their true identities.

“Performing to the expectations of others is a common way to seek validation,” says Troy. “Yet, this can render us unaware of our core beliefs and values, and postpone happiness to a future time and place that never seems to arrive.”

Through a person-centered approach, Troy helps clients gain insight into their belief systems and behavioral patterns. He guides client through a process that helps them understand how undesired behaviors have been developed and how they affect them in the present.

Troy believes that, “understanding childhood experiences from an adult perspective helps people end an ‘I can’t change because I’m damaged’ mindset that hinders making choices that are good for them.”

In addition to being a psychotherapist, Troy’s advocacy on behalf of the LGBTQ community has led him to be a sought after professional to teach, give lectures, and consult with organizations on LGBTQ topics. His efforts to connect personal and community wellness include helping organizations evaluate their policies and practices to become more inclusive of the LGBTQ community.

For people who may be uncertain about the experience of being in therapy, Troy offers potential clients a free consultation so they can visit his office, meet him, and get to know his approach before committing to sessions. To give clients more control of their therapy schedule he offers an accessible client portal where they can set sessions at times that fit their busy lives.

Troy Johnson, LCSW

3085 Broad St.

(423) 355-7161

More information about Troy’s work and a link for free consultations can be found on his website at TroyJohnsonCounseling.com