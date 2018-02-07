Visiting The Hemp House

A comfortable, inclusive community where customers can learn and share

What do the words “CBD oil” mean to you? For those who have yet to discover and understand the benefits of cannabidiol (CBD), it probably doesn’t mean much yet, but after hearing the benefits of CBD oil and just a few of the success stories, it may mean a better, more comfortable future for you and your ailments.

Hemp House recently opened on North Shore, tucked back off Frazier with the likes of Aretha Frankenstein’s. They specialize in all things CBD to help manage things like anxiety, chronic pain, even type 2 diabetes.

Owner Dwayne Madden decided to open the shop after he met a group of farmers who were farming and creating CBD oil products, but there wasn’t a brick and mortar establishment to buy them. And since his opening just a few short months ago in October of 2017 he has met a whole host of Chattanooga’s residents with ailments that his products have helped relieve.

“There’s nothing better than someone coming in, and then coming in a second time to tell me how much a product helped them when nothing else would,” says Madden. “I was told an amazing story from one of my customers about his wife who is a type 2 diabetic taking four shots of insulin a day to regulate her sugar. But after a few weeks of dropping 10 drops of CBD oil into her morning oatmeal, she dropped down to one insulin shot a day.”

Now if you’re new to the benefits of hemp oil, this may sound a bit daunting. What are these drops? Tinctures of CBD oil are taken underneath the tongue to allow for the best absorption and they range in strengths as well as what they treat. (And if you don’t know the difference between Hemp and marijuana, no, CBD oil products will not get you stoned. That is a whole different ball game.)

Things like Crohn’s disease, Fibromyalgia, MS, they’re all daunting diseases that rule the life of their victims, but CBD oil is weakening that rule little by little, and Madden’s success stories are only making him feel better about the strides he is helping to make in CBD oil’s acceptance.

CBD oil has even been known to help treat epilepsy. Drops can be administered when a seizure is noticeably coming or, I’m sure you’ve seen the Facebook videos of a mother using a roller ball of CBD oil to rub on the bottom of her seizing child’s feet and within seconds, the seizures subside. The massive benefits are something you need to see to believe, or experience yourself.

“Some customers are wary of the drops or taking anything by mouth for the first time,” says Madden. “So the first thing I want to do when someone comes in with questions is educate them. I want to give them all the information I have so they can make an informed decision themselves. Take it to a doctor, ask their opinion, whatever my customers want to do, I want them to do. I don’t want to just sell them something to make money, I want it to help them.”

If you’d prefer another avenue besides taking CBD oil orally there is almost anything you can imagine. From lotions to roll-ons, hemp soap, bath bombs, and body butters, there is something for almost any kind of ache or pain you can bring to the table.

“People are suffering and with the opioid crisis we’re facing, CBD oil is a natural alternative to pain. We want people to know there are ways to be healthy without prescription pain meds. You don’t have to be drowned in anti-depressants or suffer through digestion issues or live with chronic pain, and we’re here to let people know that.”

Hemp House

Mon-Fri 10am-6pm, Sat 10am-5pm

512 Tremont St.

(423) 531-4367

www.hemphousechatt.com