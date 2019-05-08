Water Feng Shui—AquaNooga

You know you want a koi pond. And so much more.

With the spring season upon us, it is the ideal time to tend to your garden and a water feature should totally be a part of it. Locally owned and operated, AquaNooga has all the aquatic amenities needed to heighten your H20 experience.

Founded in 1987, AquaNooga, formerly The Water Garden, can help any do-it-yourselfer or contractor with their ideal liquid landscape including water gardens, koi ponds, fountains, and disappearing waterfalls. Whether indoor or outdoor, there are aquatic options ideal for everyone.

Erik Tate, son of founder Randall Tate, decided to revamp and relocate the family business to be more accessible. Tate assured me they still provide the regional expertise that their customers have grown to love over the years.

Colorfalls are one of my favorite items that will literally light up your life. Taking a simple element, like my former mosquito martini backyard pond that sat after years of neglect, and elevating it to an evening filled with a bug-free ambiance as well as color is an outdoor experience not to be missed. We kept our pond effortless with this one splurge, then a few more pops of color from plant life. It took our nighttime hosting to the next level. Who knew simply adding fish and moving water would solve our mosquito woes?

Bubbling rocks and disappearing waterfalls are also wonderful aquatic adornments to a less-than-impressive terrain. Adding movement and height helps break up a monotonous single-level landscape while encouraging worthwhile wildlife as well as expanding the panorama. However, not everyone has a yard, even a lackluster one at that, to manipulate to a secret garden.

“Small aquariums are something we are dipping our toes into,” Erik states as he points to the cutest little glass globes, affectionately referred to as “nano tanks”, filled with plant life. Perfect for an office desk or someone who wants elements of nature in a manageable mini, these small aquariums can provide peaceful surroundings.

AquaNooga offers more than mechanical and structural embellishments for specialty aquatic gardens.

“Developing and maintaining the aquatic ecosystem is important, especially for spring and summer,” says Tate, who recommends having some life form in every pond to create a harmonious environment. “Without the right start, people may struggle with algae. Maintaining the pond with beneficial bacteria, as well as adding the right number of fish and plants, will help balance it.”

They have koi and goldfish as well as over fifty plants, including several dozen varieties like night blooming water lilies, pink grapefruit water lilies, water hyacinth, cattails, and lotus. Their spitters and fountains are pretty impressive too, so it is worth it to get a firsthand look by making a trip into the now more centrally located store.

“Our first store opened in Red Bank; then we moved to Hixson, where we stayed for sixteen years,” states Tate, who chose the advantageous new location. Stop in to their new convenient location between Amnicola and Riverside Drive, at 2314 Bliss Avenue, and speak with one of their regional experts who offer an affordable approach to a specialty product.

Resource their website at AquaNooga.com or their Facebook page to access resources to tips regarding water quality and pond care. Call (423) 870-2838 to ask questions regarding their products or get advice.

For instance, if a person bought a house and acquired a pond during that transaction (like we did), then AquaNooga can definitely help with how to transform it to something more fitted and functional. “We recommend bringing in a picture, measurements, and any visions or inspirational concepts they want to create so we can make appropriate suggestions.”

The Water Garden, when it opened over 30 years ago, was the first specialty aquatic garden center in Tennessee and, decades later, AquaNooga continues the legacy of being the only one in our region. With over thirty years of experience serving Chattanooga in specialty aquatics, AquaNooga has a new name in a new location while still providing quality and professionalism with a familiar, family feel.