We Love Chattanooga Auction Supports Area Businesses

We Love Chattanooga Auction opens to support area businesses

The Chattanooga Tourism Co. in partnership with River City Company are launching the We Love Chattanooga Auction to help Hamilton County residents and businesses impacted by COVID-19 and recent tornadoes. Anyone can bid on gift cards to restaurants, hotel packages, artwork, outdoor tours and other goods and services.

Nearly one third of Chattanooga area businesses are hospitality and tourism-related, which includes retail, food, transportation, accommodations, arts and entertainment. These businesses have lost revenue during the pandemic and shut down/shelter-in-place mandates. The goal of the auction is to be one source of additional funds for businesses impacted by the pandemic and tornadoes.

100 percent of sales go back directly to support local businesses. In addition, bidders/buyers can donate directly United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s Restore Hope fund for COVID-19 relief, and a portion of sales from the Chattanooga T-shirt auction item will go toward tornado relief.

The auction runs through Tuesday, May 12. Go to VisitChattanooga.com/Auction today.

