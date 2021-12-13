West Star Aviation Announces Plans To Expand Operations In Chattanooga

West Star Aviation officials announced today the company will invest $17 million to expand its existing operations at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport.

“Hamilton County’s continuing goal is to strengthen business retention, expansion, and recruitment initiatives, West Star’s 17 million dollar expansion proves we’re on the right track,” says Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger. “We are delighted with these additional 100 jobs that this expansion will bring to our community.”

West Star, a full-service aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) company, will create 100 new jobs through the expansion, which comes six years after the company established its Chattanooga operations.

"West Star Aviation's expansion is a sign of our Airport's critical role as an anchor for Chattanooga's continued prosperity," said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. "In addition to our thriving freight and logistics industry, the Scenic City is becoming a hub for corporate and leisure travel. Companies like West Star are rising to meet this exciting and essential moment for the greater-Chattanooga region.”

West Star will retrofit one of its existing hangars to include a new design studio and will oversee the construction of a new 40,000-square-foot hangar with an additional 17,000 square feet of flooring to accommodate West Star’s shop and support base for its growing client pool.

“The local community and development programs have been a key part to aiding in the growth of West Star in the Chattanooga area," says West Star Aviation CEO Jim Rankin. "We are excited about the opportunity to continue to grow and add to the local workforce while expanding our facilities. We look forward to the long-term partnership with TNECD and appreciate the support of the aerospace industry in Tennessee.”

Founded in 1947, West Star offers avionics installation, certification and repair for all major manufacturers, used and surplus avionics sales and exchanges, parts and accessory overhaul repair, custom paint, interior design, major modification and refurbishment.

Since acquiring its Chattanooga operations in 2015, West Star has expanded its employment at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) to more than 200 people.