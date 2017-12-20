World of Wheels Is Coming To Town

The coolest custom auto show comes to the Convention Center this January

Cars have always been and will always be a huge piece of America’s culture. From the first Model A and the first mass-produced car in the US, the Model T, to the self-driving cars of our current future, cars are ingrained in who we are.

Most of us need one to get to and from work, run errands, tote the kids around, but for some, cars are so much more than just a mode of transportation. They’re a way of life.

Back in the ‘60s, after the influx of small, outdoor car shows began scattering across the country, it made sense to host a unified, circuit competition for the owners of these fine, classic cars.

And just a few years after the International Show Car Association was formed, the World of Wheels Chattanooga show began, making them part of a larger group of car shows and becoming one of the best indoor car shows in the South.

Now, every January you can catch World of Wheels in Chattanooga, and in February, find them in Birmingham.

“Winter months are the only time to do indoor shows,” says executive director of World of Wheels, Adam McLean. “It’s the best time to park cars. In the spring, people want to drive them, not set them up on display.”

World of Wheels has been providing car lovers with the opportunity to view hot rods, race cars, antique automobiles, classic cars, custom imports, and motorcycles in a comfortable, indoor environment for fifty years.

As for where the cars come from, they come from all over. From the east coast to the west coast, there is a massive community of car lovers willing to be a part of the show.

But the circuit cars, cars that travel with national competitions, are truly something to see. And this year, there’s a multitude of circuit cars that will be making their debut in Chattanooga, never before seen at the show here. Championship winners and having been featured in magazines, these are more than your average cruise cars, they’re the top cars in the nation.

As for what kinds of cars are featured, they have a little bit of everything. They focus mainly on classics like the ‘32 Ford and muscle cars of the 1970s, but any cars that are restored, modified or totally custom, are allowed. These cars are not something you’d see out and about, so no entering your stock Ford Focus.

This year will feature a car more special than most. The Pat Tillman Foundation commissioned famous airbrusher Mickey Harris to cover a classic, ‘68 Chevy Impala in murals depicting Pat Tillman’s life from his days in the NFL to his time as an Army Ranger. It debuted at the SEMA show this year in Las Vegas and it’s a sight you won’t want to miss.

For those of you who may be fixing up a classic or know someone who is, applying is simple through worldofwheels.net. Apply your own car with pictures of the vehicle. Applicants will be reviewed by a committee and then the best applicants will be chosen to present their beauty at World of Wheels.

World of Wheels is for more than just car lovers, but the whole family. There is a wide selection of vendors, food, a kid’s area with inflatables, and celebrity appearances.

This year, WWE superstar Daniel Bryan will grace the stage accompanied by Kevin Mack from History Channel’s Counting Cars and Dawn Wells, best known for her role as Mary Ann on Gilligan’s Island. Check out worldofwheels.net for more information.

The weekend of January 5-7, World of Wheels will peel through Chattanooga, inspiring future car lovers and giving all of us something truly worth spectating.

Tickets are available by the day or you can purchase a weekend pass for the first time ever exclusively at O’Reilly Auto Parts. You can come and go as you please from the event all weekend for the price of two discounted days. What better stocking stuffer could you find for the car lover in your life?

O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels

Friday, January 5: 3pm – 10pm

Saturday, January 6: 10am – 10pm

Sunday, January 7: 11am – 6pm

The Chattanooga Convention Center

1150 Carter Street

www.worldofwheels.net