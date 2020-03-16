Chattanooga Area Food Bank Needs Your Help

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank continues to closely monitor the rapidly changing COVID19 crisis and is asking for the community’s support.

Following guidance from the CDC and local health officials, our priority is to ensure the health and safety of our friends and neighbors in need in the 20 counties we serve, as well as our staff, agency partners and volunteers who serve them.

Our warehouse operations including our Emergency Food Box program will continue to serve our community’s needs and may evolve as more civic information becomes available. We are currently working with our elected officials, school systems and area schools, and other community partners to proactively address the current and future needs of our children who rely on school meals.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

DONATE FUNDING: We anticipate an extreme rise in demand for food in the coming weeks. Because we can leverage our buying power where $1 will provide 4 meals, a financial contribution to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank is one of the most efficient ways to support our operations to serve those who are most at risk. As we pivot our operations to support a quickly evolving situation, innovative solutions and increased capacity will be needed to source and distribute food to those in need. Please donate at www.chattfoodbank.org or via Venmo @ChattanoogaArea-FoodBank.

VOLUNTEER: Volunteers are the heartbeat of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. We are in desperate need of more volunteers than usual to help us pack and distribute food to those in need. Please consider signing up at www.chattfoodbank.org/involved.

SPREAD THE MESSAGE: Help us spread the word about the Chattanooga Area Food Bank’s work. Let your family, friends and co-workers know we are here as a resource and encourage them to make a financial donation or volunteer their time.

Our community is resilient and we are powerful when we join together to collectively solve a problem. Thank you for your most generous support!

On behalf of the children, families, seniors, veterans and many others we serve, thank you!