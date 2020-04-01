Chattanooga Zoo Brings The Zoo To You

During the Chattanooga Zoo's temporary closure, we wanted to share some fun resources for you & your family. Even though the Zoo is closed, we are still passionate about our mission of connecting people and animals.

Here are some resources that help us to bring the Zoo to YOU!

We've compiled some of our favorite videos over the past few years for a re-watch! Choose from our Training & Enrichment playlist or if you need a smile, check out our Treats playlist.

Check out this activity to learn more about the felidae family which contains your favorite cats at the Zoo like our snow leopards, sand cats, serval, jaguar, and more.

Our Keepers are still providing top-notch care for our animals while we're closed. Follow along on our social media as we continue to share stories of our animals and have live keeper chats & trainings. We're on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

And thanks to our partners at EPB, you can watch our animals monkey around all day long! View live video streams of some of our animals at any time. Choose from our meerkats, snow leopards, tamarins, or spotted genet.

As a non-profit organization, the Zoo relies on the support of the community. Unfortunately, with the decision to close to the public, we will be losing a key piece of our revenue. If you would like to support the Zoo during this difficult time, we encourage you to Adopt an Animal or make a donation.