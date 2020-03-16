Chattanooga Zoo Responds To Coronavirus

Chattanooga Zoo staff is closely monitoring the developments of the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19). Like all public venues, we continue to monitor the situation and follow all guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local authorities including the Tennessee Department of Health. We advise all visitors to follow the Coronavirus Prevention & Treatment recommendations issued by the CDC to prevent the spread of coronavirus or any other communicable disease which include frequent hand washing, using hand sanitizer when it is available, and staying home if you are sick.

Based upon the current situation, we will remain open and operating as normal. This is subject to change and signs will be posted on our grounds to notify guests if any area of the Zoo is closed.

Events and Programs:Our RendeZOO: Princesses and Frogs Day event has been POSTPONED to a later date. We will update everyone once a new date is determined. All special events at the Zoo are currently postponed until further notice. Scheduled programs such as WILD Encounters and Zooniversity Homeschool classes will continue as scheduled. If you have any questions about scheduled programs, please contact our Education Department at education@chattzoo.org.

Animal Care:We want to assure you that our animals are healthy, and we will continue to provide them with dedicated care. There is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread from humans to animals, according to the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums. While it appears that animals are not susceptible to COVID-19, we will remain in touch with our veterinary networks to stay up-to-date on any developments.

Moving forward:The health and safety of our guests, staff, volunteers and community is a top priority for the Zoo and we are taking appropriate action to prepare for any escalation of this outbreak, which includes sanitation training for staff and volunteers, increased cleaning and disinfecting, and stocking of essential sanitation supplies. We will also be adding extra hand washing stations around the Zoo for guests’ convenience.

We continue to monitor the situation and follow all guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local authorities. Please check our Facebook for future updates.