Chattanoogans Online: Steven W. Disbrow

Steven W. Disbrow and Improv Chattanooga: Online and Funnier than Ever

My earliest experience with improv comedy was watching a variety show in the mid 1990s in Chattanooga (I think it was at Barking Legs Theater) where a group of high school and college age comedians interacted in the personas of Smurfs, including “puts things down his pants Smurf” and “tapeworm Smurf.”

Years later, of course, there was Whose Line Is It Anyway? on television. Later still, improv comedy would feature at The Floor Is Yours. And then Improv Chattanooga opened its doors. For several years, Chattanooga was treated to live, affordable shows where audience and actors joined together to create stories, everything from short skits to long-form, Chattanooga-based soap operas.

And now, with the pandemic, Improv Chattanooga has moved online. Which means the energy is … very different … but it also means you get local comedy piped straight to your home. Better yet, thanks to increased reliance on the magical World Wide Web to facilitate comedy, Chattanooga comedians are playing with improvisers from around the world. And you get to see that, too. Wahoo!

Steven W. Disbrow, Cofounder and Artistic Director of Improv Chattanooga — better known as “Diz” — laconically describes the new normal as “very different.”

“When you’re a performer, you get on stage and you have the feedback, not just of fellow performers, but of the audience as well,” he says. “You get that energy, positive or negative, for the entire performance. But with [online improv], you don’t really have anything coming at you.”

Virtual improv is a new artform, he continues. The improvisors’ rules remain in play — listen, “yes and,” and respect the reality of the scene — but “the feeling is so different.”

When the pandemic hit, improvisers worldwide looked to tools such as Twitch and Zoom to connect improvisers and audiences. The experiment started with a few hiccups, and things still aren’t perfect, but improv comedy is moving ahead full steam.

“We use OBS, online broadcast software, and you pipe your Zoom meeting into that,” Disbrow says. “You can do overlays, text, animation, color filters — it’s a very powerful piece of free software.”

The resulting shows are weirdly compelling. With each actor in his or her own square, and the only “audience” laughter coming from the other actors’ mics (“we decided early on to leave our mics on so we could hear each other laugh,” Disbrow says), it’s a surreal way to experience comedy. We’re used to experiencing comedy in a group setting or in front of a studio audience, and it’s unsettling not to have those social cues to laughter.

Interactions are odd, too, as actors don’t know where their Zoom square appears on viewers’ screens. Which way do you look if you’re speaking to someone? Do you blow a kiss left or right, up or down? And there’s inevitably a little sound gap, a little more silence, around each bit of interaction.

Despite that, there’s a sort of hovering, avant-garde attraction to watching virtual improv. Improv works on causality, with one person taking another’s cue and running with it. Avant-garde humor involves bizarre interconnections and illogical events. In virtual improv, elements of both are present.

Some of improv’s usual games, or setups, work poorly online, Disbrow says, and some work better. Long form, he says, has done exceptionally well.

“Really, it’s a joy to do it in this virtual medium,” he says. “You’re telling a story and that has been sort of revelatory. The content hasn’t really changed so much as the means of delivery. You have to fine tune your listening skills. Things fall apart when people are talking over each other.”