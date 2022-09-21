AIM Center Honors Co-Founder, The Late Bonnie Currey-Stamps With Public Sculpture

All are invited to attend the unveiling of “Positive Space” a sculpture honoring AIM Center Co-Founder Bonnie Currey-Stamps on Saturday, October 1, at 11:00 am at the AIM Center, Inc. located at 472 West Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard here in Chattanooga.

Guests will be able to take a first look at the public art installation that stands as a symbol of hope, bravery, compassion, positivity, and change for those in our community experiencing mental illness. Guests are encouraged to RSVP by September 24, 2022, at 423-521-0105 or by emailing aimcenterevents@gmail.com.

President & CEO, Anna Protano-Biggs, remarks: “This is an extraordinary piece of public art, that took many hours of love and sweat by our members and partners working side by side to assemble. Its colorful design reminds us that mental health comes in many guises, and can be a story of hope, not despair. Sadly, mental health problems are often confined to hushed conversations in quiet corners, so we are excited to present this project which proudly brings it into the light.”

The AIM Center offers employment, education, housing, socialization, and wellness opportunities for adults living with serious mental illness. It is a non-medical and non-clinical; however, they work with other mental health professionals to provide comprehensive mental health services.

Using the Clubhouse model of psychosocial rehabilitation, the AIM Center empowers participants, members, to develop relationships and create individualized plans for recovery while working side-by-side with other members and staff to accomplish the work of the Clubhouse.

After Bonnie Currey-Stamps, co-founder and 25-year President and Executive Director of AIM Center passed away in February of 2021, her family, friends, and AIM Board members formed a committee to find a way to honor her memory.

In 2006, Board member Frances McDonald had a hand in creating plans for the AIM Center’s new headquarters on W. MLK Blvd. She suggested that a sculpture be placed on the front lawn where it would be a valuable addition to the city’s public art presence. This plan was cut from the budget, but the seed was planted. Now urged by the desire to honor Bonnie, revisiting the idea for a sculpture seemed both natural and necessary. Furthermore, the presence of Judith Mogul at the AIM Center bolstered belief in the project. Judith is the facilitator of a major visual arts program at AIM Center, an experienced artist of great stature in the Chattanooga area and beyond, and a Mark Making facilitator.

Frances McDonald is the founder and Executive Director of Mark Making, a nonprofit organization in Chattanooga that provides opportunities for marginalized populations to engage in community art projects. She proposed the project to the Friends and Family of Bonnie Committee. They agreed that a large mosaic sculpture would be the ideal way to honor Bonnie, and that Mark Making should partner with AIM Center to bring the idea to fruition. Mark Making’s responsibilities included the search for funding, a lead artist, a fabricator and contractor for the base (“plaza”), and the coordination between these parties. The funders include Bonnie’s husband John Stamps, her son Jeff Currey, family friends Alex Fischer, Olan and Norma Mills, and AIM Center member Michael Smith.

Mark Making and AIM Center emphasized the importance that all members be involved in the project. Mark Making created a video on the life of Bonnie to educate new members; data was collected to cement a sense of what the members and others wanted the sculpture to look like. Judith Mogul synthesized all these elements to develop a three-dimensional design that would capture the spirit of Bonnie and her contribution to AIM Center and the community. The design would also have to be a strong form or support for all the mosaic elements to be made in workshops by members, participants in Hamilton County’s Mental Health Court, and Bonnie’s family and friends. Those unable to attend a workshop in person had the opportunity to make their mosaic elements using PowerPoint presentations with instructions.

The sculpture concept, based on a drawing of Bonnie by AIM Member and artist David Hudson, featured a negative space in the middle of two flat areas. The 12-foot-tall concrete form was fabricated by local sculptor Rick Booth. Beyond resembling Bonnie, the negative space can also be seen as an invitation for anyone in need of AIM Center’s services.

A total of approximately 70 individuals created mosaic elements including flowers, butterflies, water motifs, and celestial bodies to be incorporated into the landscape inspired piece. Judith laid out the mosaic designs and created transitions between the parts weaving the elements into a unified and dynamic whole.

Both AIM members and Mark Making’s team grouted the tiles after applying the completed design areas onto the sculpture surface.

For more information visit www.aimcenterinc.org or call, 423-624-4800.