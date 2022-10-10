Amen'd Restart Works Hard To Relieve Stress And Bring Hope To Local Families

Just over a year ago, Amen'd Restart was founded to bring hope back to the community and to help reconcile families by relieving the stress of having lack of resources and support, no matter what the need may be.

"Our organization began with the thought of only helping people who were incarcerated," explains Sheena Parson.

She says after she witnessed the extreme neglect the families of those incarcerated individuals go through, the hundreds of elderly, significant others, and children who are left behind to fend for themselves, she knew something had to be done.

"There is an entire 'forgotten' community in Chattanooga that needs to be serviced," Parson says. "There are children that need to be supported. Some of them have hopes to join school teams but the now single guardian household cannot afford to purchase uniforms or drive them to practices."

And with inflation raising costs on everything, especially food, the problems are even greater this year.

"There are elderly who are hungry and cannot get to certain parts of the city to the grocery store," Parson notes. "There are mothers who need an extra bit of money to pay a bill some months. Inflation has changed everything."

Which where Amen'd Restart comes in. They have started the "Feed Thy Neighbor" food pantry located at Rhema Alive Church, as well as running Jireh's Closet, a free community clothing store for men, women, and children located at Faith Family Chattanooga Church (2505 East 43rd Street) in the East Lake communit. They also offer board certified Christian mental health coaching at Faith Family Chattanooga Church.

In support of Feed Thy Neighbor, Amen'd Restart will be hosting a free Grocery Giveaway Event at Rhema Alive Church (2102 Robbins Street) in the Avondale Community on Saturday, October 22nd from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

"Our goal before the year is out is to add two more Board Members to our Organization, specifically a Treasurer and a Secretary," Parson says. "We also are looking for two more volunteers who will help serve groceries and clothing monthly. We also would like to see more donations such as new and gently used clothing, baby diapers, baby bottles, new toys, gently used furniture, and household items."

In the near future, Amen'd Restart is looking to start back their transportation service but are in need of a donated vehicle. They are also hoping to begin their "I-Go-U-Go" initiative, which supports children who want to play school teams but cannot afford it or cannot make it to and from practice.

You can support Amen'd Restart by donating through their website at www.amendrestart.com.

If you would like to volunteer or to donate clothing, toys, furniture and so forth, please contact them at (423) 413-0615 or via email at amend4you@gmail.com