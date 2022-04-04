Art 120 Makes An Artistic, Educational, And Very Fun Impact On The Community

Since their founding in 2010, Art 120 has worked between the lines of the formal art process in order to bring art into the community and ensuring that the arts are accessible to all regardless of age, gender, race, ability or socio-economic status.

While Chattanooga is nationally known for public art, a good portion of our local community has little or no access to the creative process. Art 120 gets art off the walls and into our streets, classrooms and communities through education, curation and events.

This process includes an ecosystem that brings artists from diverse backgrounds into elementary schools, teaches middle school kids how to build art bikes, exhibits community work alongside professional artists, and educates teachers on multidisciplinary opportunities through the creation of art bikes and art cars.

Through this model, Art 120 strives to connect our creative community with other cities within about a 120-mile radius of Chattanooga which encompasses Nashville, Knoxville, Birmingham and Atlanta to create a network to share art events, resources and programs.

Basically, their mission is all about A.R.T.

“Now that nearly every school in Hamilton County has art, our focus is shifting toward celebrating student achievement, continuing to provide workforce development schools with our summer programs like Urban Art Bike, and connecting our community to arts and cultural events through our International Market & More as well as our Jingle Truck program,” explains director Kate Warren.

“The big news is our art car event is back with a huge KAPOW to celebrate the artist in everyone. We Make 2022 is Art 120’s signature, multi-day event that celebrates the arts in our community and recognizes students for their creative and innovative accomplishments.

Looking to join in on the fun? It’s easy. Anyone can make an art contraption and join the fun. Art cars come in all shapes, types and sizes. It can be a bike, scooter, golf cart, shopping cart, etc. If it’s got wheels you can deck it out and show it off at their tailgate party, May 7th at Coolidge Park from 11am to 3pm.

“In addition to the amazing live performance and art exhibits from with our friends at the Hamilton County Department of Education, there are special events for students and schools to be recognized for their creativity,” Warren notes.

The UpCycle Fashion Show with the Hunter Museum and Chattanooga Fashion Expo takes place Thursday, May 5th from 6pm-8pm. Students can register to create their special fashion from recycled materials and walk the runway. Cash prize and trophies for the winning designs. Celebrity fashion designer, Dr. Courtney Hammonds, will be on the panel.

Art Car Student entry. Students are making art cars in schools and will have them on exhibit during the We Make event in Coolidge Park, May 7th from 11am to 3pm with an award ceremony starting at 2pm. The top award will be presented by nationally renowned artist, Laurence Gartel.

The fun for 21 and up is Carnavale, the Art Car Ball Friday May 6th 7-10pm. Time to bring out Chattanooga’s wild side for a night of fun. Creative costumes, large puppets and light up accessories illuminate the night. Revelers can mingle with the artists and the amazing outdoor display of art cars before enjoying Chattanooga’s exclusive art car ball filled with live music and performances paired with great food.

Proceeds support Art 120’s year-round programs that use art to: animate public spaces in and around Chattanooga, provide economic opportunities for Chattanooga’s immigrant and artistic communities and teach youth STEM/vocational skills.

“We Make is essential to helping us provide programs and services in our community uninterrupted from Urban Art Bike for youth to cultural outreach like Jingle Truck as well as free community events that connect cultures and support our immigrant populations such as our International Market and More, or showcase our amazing creative community with We Make,” Warren explains. “Enter, buy a ball ticket and sponsor this amazing event. This ain’t your Pappa’s golf tournament.”

