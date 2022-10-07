Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host 15th Annual Celebration Of Life And Hope Gala

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer will be celebrating 15 years of service at its annual Celebration of Life and Hope, taking place October 22.

This gala-style event is celebrated with live and silent auctions, live music, photobooth fun, an open bar, specialty cocktails, food and entertainment all to support families that have been impacted by pediatric cancer.

This semi-formal cocktail reception is the foundation’s largest fundraising event of the year, attended by hundreds of local leaders, supporters and members of the community. The Celebration of Life and Hope raises thousands of dollars for the Austin Hatcher Foundation’s mission: erasing the effects of childhood cancer for entire families.

“The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is an instrumental organization that allows family members to thrive during and after a pediatric cancer diagnosis at no cost,” said Jen Fuller, 2021 co-chair of the Celebration of Life and Hope. “While our traditional healthcare system takes care of the child diagnosed with cancer, it forgets about the effects left on the rest of the family. That’s where Austin Hatcher helps in such a crucial time. I’m proud to support and organization that fills a much-needed gap in our healthcare system.”

People and organizations from throughout the south region have donated over 150 items- ranging from vacation rental houses, excursion experiences, gym equipment, salon products, business gift cards and care packages, jewelry, art and more- for the night’s silent and live auctions. The silent auction items will be posted online for anyone to bid on beginning October 10 and will close the night of the event. Live auction bidding will take place at the gala.

Auction item bidding, tickets and more information can be found at www.CelebrationLH.com.

On this year’s 15th anniversary, the Celebration of Life and Hope will be chaired by the foundation’s co-founders Jim and Amy Jo Osborn. The Osborn family founded the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer in 2006 after the loss of their son, Austin Hatcher Osborn, to a rare and aggressive form of pediatric cancer.

“The Osborn family turned an unimaginable tragedy into a foundation, providing an essential support system for pediatric cancer patients and their families,” said Lindsey Jones, 2016 Celebration of Life and Hope co-chair. “This event directly funds the worthy efforts of the Austin Hatcher Foundation by giving these children the cognitive therapy and occupational tools needed to live their best life after cancer treatment ends.”

As co-chairs, the Osborns will be honoring all of the event’s past chairs, committee members and more than 150 community members that have been pivotal to the success of the foundation over the past 15 years. Past event chairs include Ginger Birnbaum (2011, 2012), Mary Catherine Robbins (2013), Sally Ratterman (2014), Ashley Guthrie (2015), Lindsey Jones and Lara Watson (2016), Stacey Prentice (2017), Mike and Maggie McCallie (2018), Dr. Chris and Tracie LeSar (2019), Mike and Traci Otterman (2020) and Jen and Eric Fuller (2021).

“We have been so proud to support and be a part of this event over the years, and we have so much love and respect for Jim and Amy Jo for taking their loss and creating a beautiful celebration of hope that brings so much to so many lives,” said Tracie LeSar, 2019 Celebration of Life and Hope co-chair. “The Austin Hatcher Foundation has truly been a beacon of hope to many families dealing with the battle of childhood cancer… It indeed has been an honor to be a part of their success in providing care and support to this community.”

Every annual Celebration of Life and Hope honors one family who is facing pediatric cancer. This year’s honorary family is the Henry family. Emily and Ben Henry have four boys, and their second youngest Fisher (8) was diagnosed in 2020 with leukemia. The Henry family has an incredible story and will be celebrated and recognized the night of the event.