Autographed Chattanooga Lookouts Jerseys for Online Auction Benefiting Partnership’s Deaf Services

Local nonprofit Partnership for Families, Children and Adults has officially launches their online silent auction of autographed Chattanooga Lookouts jerseys. All proceeds benefit Partnership’s Deaf Services’ programming.

The autographed jerseys are a special edition design featuring the team name Lookouts fingerspelled in American Sign Language. The jerseys were introduced and worn at Partnership’s Deaf Awareness Day Chattanooga Lookouts game on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Bidders can win a jersey autographed by Cincinnati Reds top prospect ranking Chattanooga Lookouts players Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Ivan Johnson or a surprise Chattanooga Lookouts player. The auction is slated to run for one week, closing Monday, Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.

Partnership’s Deaf, Deaf-Blind and Hard of Hearing Services help bridge the barriers for individuals in the deaf and hard of hearing community, as well as educate the public. Last year, its services benefitted 1,016 deaf and hard of hearing clients through sign language interpreting for individuals, businesses, medical practices and government entities, life skills training for deaf or hard of hearing individuals and community events.

“This auction is a great and unique way for supporters of the Lookouts to not only score a one-of-a-kind collector’s item, but also directly help their neighbors who are deaf or hard of hearing receive the vital services they need to thrive,” said Pam Smith, Partnership’s Director of Deaf Services.

Those interested in bidding should visit www.partnershipfca.com/163/lookoutsauction. Payment information is not required of bidders, but bidders must agree to pay if they are notified as being the highest bidder. The highest bidder will be contacted for payment following the bidding period.

For information on Partnership’s Deaf, Deaf-Blind and Hard of Hearing Services, please visit www.partnershipdhh.com.

Partnership for Families, Children and Adults is a community impact non-profit agency that has been empowering people to build better lives through counseling, crisis intervention, prevention and education programs for 145 years. Last year, Partnership served nearly 8,000 people in 21 counties in the Tennessee Valley area. Partnership is a United Way Member Agency and is accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Services for Families and Children, Inc.