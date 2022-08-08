Believe Bash “Hollywood: The Golden Age” Will Roll Out The Red Carpet In April 2023

Erlanger Health System Foundation proudly announces plans are underway to roll out the red carpet for the 2023 “Believe Bash” gala.

The annual fundraiser gala will admire the glitz and glamour of “Hollywood: The Golden Age” on April 29, 2023, at the Chattanooga Area Convention Center. The event will feature a cocktail reception, gourmet dining experience, live auction, meaningful program, and live music for dancing into the night.

2023 Believe Bash Co-chairs are Cynthia and Jay Dale, along with Lauren and Dr. Peter Boehm, Jr.

“Cynthia and I could not be more excited to partner with the Boehm’s in co-chairing the 2023 Believe Bash,” said co-chair Jay Dale. “We are passionate about serving Chattanooga’s only pediatric hospital, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, as our family has experienced wonderful care firsthand.”

Co-chair Dr. Boehm went on to explain, “Taking care of the children at Children’s Hospital at Erlanger has been part of our family business in neurosurgery since 1947. We are proud to be part of and support such a wonderful organization.”

As a non-profit hospital, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger relies on donations from community events like the annual Believe Bash to supplement funding. Funds from previous Believe Bash events have supported the building of the Kennedy Outpatient Center, new medical equipment and services, and improving hospital services. Last year, the Believe Bash raised over $530,000 for healthcare for our community’s children.

For the seventh year, First Horizon returns as the presenting sponsor for the Believe Bash.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, contact Erlanger Health System Foundation at 423-778-4803 or FoundationEvents@erlanger.org. To stay up to date on all the action join the Erlanger Foundation Believe Bash page on Facebook.