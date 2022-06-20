Bethel Bible Village: Helping Children In Crisis Since 1954

The story of Bethel Bible Village began in 1954, with six boys living in cardboard boxes. With their parents no longer able to take care of them, Floyd Hipp, a prison evangelist, realized he needed to find a way to help. He opened a home for those six boys on Signal Mountain and their ministry has grown from there.

For 60+ years, they have witnessed how Hipp’s faith-based approach can help so many young people facing adversity. Bethel has now moved to its current location in Hixson, allowing them to serve over 2000 children through our residential care and open up a fully accredited campus school, Bethel Christian Academy.

Their core values are both simple and spiritual:

Christ-centered: They value their faith in God, and it is the foundation on which they build their ministry by providing safe, nurturing Christ-centered homes to children of families in crisis.

Children and Families: They value children having their needs met in their family. They value families equipped to meet the needs of their children. Therefore, they offer love, support, acceptance, training, and an opportunity for spiritual growth toward the goal of being together as a family.

Excellence: They value excellence in programs, stewardship, and relationships.

Leadership: They value approachable, Godly leadership properly aligned and working together to effectively impact children and families.

Creativity / Innovation / Flexibility: They value progressive positive change that allows them s to speak to the changing society in which we all live.

Compassion: Because they care, there meet families in crisis where they are with love and support.

At Bethel Bible Village, they believe to change people’s lives and hearts, they need to understand that God loves them and has a plan for their lives.

Bethel Bible Village engages five core competencies as they work to transform the lives of kids facing adversity. The core competencies and desired outcomes are:

Spiritually – A child will know Christ as his/her Savior and will have a growing and vibrant relationship with Jesus.

Physically – A child will have an understanding of and will take personal responsibility for his/her health.

Intellectually – A child will have a desire to learn and will demonstrate academic progress.

Relationally – A child will love and respect other people and interact in a positive way, regardless of life circumstances.

Emotionally – A child will understand his/her emotions and will choose to express them appropriately when faced with life's issues.

Your gift helps children find freedom from the past and hope for the future.

Online donations can be one-time gifts or set up as recurring donations.

Text ANY AMOUNT to (423) 454-4810. A secure link will then be sent to enter in payment information. (Changes can be made to the donation if there is an error.)

Checks can be mailed to: Bethel Bible Village, P.O. Box 729, Hixson TN, 37343-0729

If you would like more information about Bethel Bible Village or have any questions about what they do, visit them online at bethelbiblevillage.org, email them at info@bethelbiblevillage.org, follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/bethelbiblevillage, or call (423) 842-5757.