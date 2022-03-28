Bringing Music, Fashion, And The Arts Together In Chattanooga

The Music, Fashion, and Arts Foundation was birthed in May 2021 after the success of their first annual festival.

Their primary purpose is creating a platform for artists from practice to performance by providing educational and networking opportunities to help build artists professional appearance and content.

Their goal is to impact community, culture, and creativity all over the world through music, fashion, and arts while serving young aspiring artists. They plan to provide at least five youth creatives under the age 18 financial and resourceful scholarships to help advance their creative careers.

Their founding team created an annual celebration seven years ago to uplift and grow Chattanooga creatives, brands and businesses on April 23rd. In 2021, it was officially proclaimed in the City of Chattanooga that April 23rd is declared as 423 Day, the day we celebrate being One Chattanooga.

This April 23rd, the MetaNooga Project will feature four headliners, two fashion runways, and three art exhibits, all part of a a local project that will feature over 50 creatives in this community.

If you’d like to help support the mission of the Music, Fashion, and Arts Foundation, you can do so by attending their 2nd Annual MFA Festival, donating directly to their website, or by donating art supplies to their Operation Get Creative program.

Their website www.mfafest.com is a one stop shop for all contact information, and naturally they are on the various social networks at @mfafest. You can also email them directly at mfafest@gmail.com