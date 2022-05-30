CDS Helps At Risk Youth And Those Re-entering Society From Prison Or Addiction

Chattanooga's Community Development & Services, better known as CDS, was formed to serve and minister to cultural needs in a way that honors and encourages at risk youth, low income families, and those re-entering society from prison or addiction.

Through various programs, seminars, services and outreach efforts, CDS endeavors to serve the community by being the hands and feet of Jesus in a practical way.

Their ultimate goal is to draw people to Christ as we serve to honor and encourage. CDS is devoted to coming alongside the target groups with an investment of time, money and resources to assist them in leading productive God honoring lives.

Just this past month, they were honored to introduce themselves to a great group of graduating 4th graders at Woodmore Elementary, in a first step in launching our mentorship program Act Like Men. They were able to make bonds in a small amount of time and look forward to spending time and mentoring those young men next school year.

This month, they began talks on our first potential corporate partnership that will provide good paying jobs to those coming or already home from incarceration.

Collectively, CDS is a group of like minded individuals who believe in the word of God who have a sincere heart and love for our community. Their plan is to show how love and opportunity can and will change the lives of this generation and the ones to come.

If you would to learn more about CDS, please email CDS.h1313@gmail.com, or follow them on IG @CDS_h1316, on Twitter @CDS.h1316, and on Facebook at facebook.com/CDSh1316. You can also call them at (423) 408-1756