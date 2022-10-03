Chambliss Center For Children Celebrates 150 Years Of Helping Young Lives

The beginnings of Chambliss Center for Children can be traced all the way back to 1872 when a group of local church women known as the Women's Christian Association started a food and clothing pantry for orphaned girls.

A greater need soon became apparent, so the women rented a house to provide housing and care for orphaned boys and girls. In the 150 years since, the Chambliss Center has expanded their focus to help preserve family unity and to help prevent the dependency, neglect, abuse and delinquency of children by responding to the community’s childcare needs.

The work around the clock to give access to affordable childcare with the goal of supporting families. This is also done through their Residential Services Program that finds loving foster homes for children removed by the state due to abuse, abandonment, or neglect.

Their Transitional Living Program operates with the goal of creating a smoother transition into adulthood for children who have “aged out” of foster care by providing housing and case management while they work and receive an education.

This month, they’re throwing an AnniversaPARTY for their many friends and neighbors. This is a free event where they’re inviting the community to their campus on October 22nd from 10am-4pm to enjoy fun, family-friendly activities as they celebrate their 150th anniversary.

In addition to the AnniversaPARTY, they’re also asking for suggestions on what should be contributed to the Chambliss Center for Children’s Cornerstone Time Capsule. When their current building was under construction in 1937, they placed a time capsule with memorabilia for future generations to uncover.

The last time they opened and contributed to the time capsule was during their centennial celebration in 1972. Now it’s our time to make history. If anyone has an idea of what should be included for future Chattanoogans to represent who and what our community is right now, please go to their website at chamblisscenter.org to submit your thoughts

Looking to help the Chambliss Center? Obviously, support can mean financially, but they also have volunteer needs, the need for foster families, a huge need for childcare professionals to join their team, and two thrift stores where customers can shop knowing the proceeds go back to supporting their programs.

You can follow them on social media on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and online at chamblisscenter.org. Their phone number is (423) 698-2456 and you can also email info@chamblisscenter.org for any questions.