Chambliss Center For Children Throws AnniversaPARTY Event This October

Chambliss Center for Children will host a free family-friendly event on Saturday, October 22 from 10AM - 4PM on its main campus, located at 315 Gillespie Road, to celebrate their milestone anniversary.

Chambliss Center for Children invites community members to come together on their 17-acre campus for a fun celebration as a way to commemorate their 150th Anniversary of serving children and families in the Chattanooga area.

Attendees can expect many activities for all ages, including inflatables, pumpkin painting, food trucks, sky gazing, big wheel challenges, a petting zoo, historical tours throughout the buildings, and more!

The agency has partnered with local nonprofit Read20 to feature its Storyland Trail where local performing groups will bring favorite children’s books to life. Guests will also be entertained throughout the day with live stage performances made possible through an ArtsBuild Community Partnership.

“This agency has been able to serve children for 150 years due to the generous support of our community,” says Chambliss Center for Children President and CEO Katie Harbison. “The AnniversaPARTY celebration is a fun way for us to give back and to thank this amazing city. All of the children’s activities, events, and performances will be completely free, so we hope that families will come join us on this special day!”

This event is made possible through partnerships with Arts Build, Brewer Media, Read20, and Reagan Outdoor Advertising. For more information about Chambliss Center for Children’s AnniversaPARTY, or if you are interested in volunteering, please visit ChamblissCenter.org/AnniversaPARTY.

Chambliss Center for Children is a local non-profit organization that has been caring for this community’s children 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year since 1872. The mission of the agency is to preserve family unity and to help prevent the dependency, neglect, abuse and delinquency of children by responding to the community’s child care needs.

This is done by providing affordable, accessible and quality care for over 750 children every day through an Early Childhood Education and Extended Child Care Program, as well as a Residential Program, which recruits and trains foster families and operates a Transitional Living Program.

The newest addition to the Residential program, the Isaiah 117 House at Chambliss Center for Children, is currently in development and will provide a welcoming space for children and teens awaiting foster placement. The agency also manages six off-site childcare centers and educates and cares for the children of teachers in several Hamilton County Schools.

For more information about Chambliss Center for Children, please visit www.chamblisscenter.org or call 423-698-2456.