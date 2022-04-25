Changing Lives One Life At A Time With The Power Of Poetry

What's the first thing you think of when you hear the word "poetry"? Do you mentally groan and think back on old textbooks in high school? Well thankfully, a group of amazing poets here in Chattanooga are determined to change that old and dusty perception.

"Some people think of poetry as boring and we strive to change that perception and show people that poetry can be fun, interactive, healing, connective and powerful," explains Marsha Mills, president of Rhyme N Chatt.

Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization has been around since 1999 and has been providing a safe place where poetry is shared and discussed and the poet is valued. They provide platforms for local poets and opportunities to hone their craft and increase their exposure.

"In a nutshell, we 'change lives one rhyme at a time'," Mills says. "We host poetry events year round, however, right now, we are wanting people to know about the James Baldwin Festival of Words that Rhyme N Chatt is organizing as part of the Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts & Ideas."

There are several events planned as part of the festival's Juneteenth Celebration and Rhyme N Chatt is the organizer for the following:

June 11 - Writers Workshop featuring Erika Roberts

June 11 - Literary Lounge featuring local, black authors

June 13 - Sip, Paint & Spit featuring local artist, Swayyvo and Nate Royal

June 17 - RNC presents . . . An Intimate Evening with International Poet Obbie West

June 18 - Wellness Through the Arts Community Roundtable Discussion

June 21 - Fresh Out the Shoebox Open Mic Poetry Session

June 25 - James Baldwin Festival of Words presents Shades of Poetry/Words on Fire Showcase

The full schedule of events can be found at blackartsandideasfest.com

"For many, the very first time they’ve shared their poetry is at a Rhyme n Chatt event," Mills says. "We are always looking for new and unexpected places to share poetry. We just recently had a poetry show at the Northgate Selfie Spot and we had an amazing time."

To find out about how to get involved, visit their website at www.rhymenchatt.com and click JOIN to learn about membership, click VOLUNTEER to find out about volunteer opportunities, and select DONATE to donate funds to support their programs.