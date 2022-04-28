Chattanooga Historic Preservation Nonprofit Cornerstones Launches New Name

Cornerstones, Chattanooga’s historic preservation nonprofit, has officially changed its name to Preserve Chattanooga. Established in 1975 as Landmarks Chattanooga, the organization became known as Cornerstones in 1994. After 28 years as Cornerstones, the 501(c)3 nonprofit has rebranded itself to clarify its purpose and the community it serves.

The Board of Directors first began discussing a name change in 2021 after the retirement of Ann Gray, the former Cornerstones Executive Director who led preservation efforts in Chattanooga for many years. In November of 2021, Todd Morgan was selected to become the new Executive Director.

During a board retreat held last January, it became clear that “cornerstone” was a term being used by a broad variety of businesses in the Chattanooga area and that the board members desired a name that more clearly conveyed what the organization does and for whom. Preserve Chattanooga emerged after much discussion and was approved unanimously.

According to Todd Morgan, the organization discussed the name change with many different community leaders and preservation enthusiasts.

“Everyone is very excited about the new name and we’re looking forward to the Chattanooga community getting to know us better,” said Morgan. “When properly maintained and utilized, our historic places present valuable economic, environmental, and cultural benefits for all. Preservation is not about withholding progress. It is about being good stewards of the gifts we have inherited and often reimagining how they can be used effectively in modern times.”

Preserve Chattanooga’s mission is to protect the architectural heritage of Chattanooga, be its advocate, and celebrate it. Programming includes façade easements that protect important historic sites such as the Customs House, Tivoli Center, and Dome Building. It funds a professor-in-residence for the University of Tennessee Chattanooga’s minor in historic preservation, and hosts preservation-themed events throughout the year.

Preserve Chattanooga is the current owner of the historic Terminal Dome, the centerpiece of the famous Choo-Choo complex that opened in 1909. It has embarked on an ambitious plan to preserve the passenger terminal and reinvent its use as a vibrant community asset.

In February, Preserve Chattanooga received a $15,000 grant from The 1772 Foundation to fund a feasibility study for establishing a local revolving fund. Also known as a historic properties redevelopment program, revolving funds are designed to assist with preserving endangered properties using various real estate strategies.

Historic structures are restored or rehabilitated and ultimately returned to the private sector with deed restrictions in place. Any proceeds realized from transactions are “recycled” to sustain the proactive preservation efforts of the revolving fund program.

The Preserve Chattanooga fund will be named the Cornerstones Fund in recognition of the organization’s former name. Please visit www.preservechattanooga.com to learn more about its various programs and activities.

Preserve Chattanooga’s mission is supported by donations, grants and the much-loved Wine Over Water festival which returns to the historic Walnut Street Bridge on October 8th of this year. The weekend festivities will include a spectacular Best Cellars event to be held on October 7th at the Hunter Museum of Art.