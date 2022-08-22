CHI Memorial's 18th Annual Pink! Gala Annouces 20223 Theme And Co-Chairs

CHI Memorial Foundation is pleased to announce the 18th annual Pink! gala will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

The theme will be "A Pink! Night in the Big Apple". Be transported to “The City that Never Sleeps” for an evening filled with the best of New York City fashion, street performers, musicians, artists, and award-winning theater.

Drs. Davey and Brooke Daniel and attorneys Jimar and Gabby Sanders will co-chair the Foundation’s annual signature black-tie event.

All proceeds from Pink! stay here in our community to ensure the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center at CHI Memorial has the latest technology available and provides the highest quality care available to women in need, as well as, helping provide college scholarships to children who have had a parent experience breast cancer.

“Davey and I are thrilled to be involved with Pink! 2023. The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center has provided outstanding breast cancer care for our community for almost two decades. We are grateful for the opportunity to help raise money and awareness to help continue the mission of this amazing center,” shared Dr. Brooke Daniel.

“I am a breast cancer survivor and have experienced firsthand the value of the work being done at the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center,” shared Gabby Sanders. “Support like my nurse navigator, support group, and resources and books to help my children deal with their fears provided a clear path at an incredibly difficult time. I am very happy Jimar and I have been given this opportunity to help raise funds that will ensure the center is able to continue to help breast cancer patients and their families, like mine, well into the future.”

Sponsorship opportunities for Pink! are available now. Available sponsorships range from $4,000 to $25,000. Any remaining individual Pink! tickets go on sale December 1, 2022.

Pink! is a celebration of life for breast cancer patients and survivors that has raised more than $5.2 million since 2006 to ensure our community has access to the most advanced breast cancer treatments available.

Visit memorial.org/pink or call 423.495.PINK (7465) for more information.

For information on the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center, visit MaryEllenLocher.com. To schedule a mammogram at any of the Center’s four locations or on a mobile coach, call 423.495.4040.