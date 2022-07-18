Community Options: Helping People With Disabilities Find Work And Homes

Community Options has been open in Chattanooga since 2003, part of a nationally based organization that started in 1989 in New Jersey.

Simply put, Community Options believes in the dignity of every person, and in the freedom of all people to experience the highest degree of self-determination. Embracing this philosophy, they strive to provide housing and employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

As a national agency, Community Options seeks to promote the inclusion of people with disabilities in the community through person centered and natural supports, and collaboration with community partners to increase accessibility to services.

They do not administer any large congregate programs, recognizing that people with the most severe disabilities need environments, equipment, clinical and staff support that are tailored to their very specific needs. Over time, the agency has developed a reputation for quality, cost effective administration that encourages individual choice and flexibility.

Throughout its history, Community Options has participated in institutional closure and community residential placement for thousands of people across several states. Their programs and services include community-based living, employment supports, high school transition programs, and specialized programs for respite and medically fragile people with disabilities.

People can help support Community Options by volunteering, internships, or becoming employed with them either by means of staff or a family model provider. They also encourage businesses that are wanting to get the word out, to donate their merchandise so that we can place in runner’s gift bags for our Annual Cupid’s Chase race: Key chains, note pads, pens, stress balls, etc.

Plus, they are always looking to partner with other organizations/companies for fundraisers or sponsorships. Some of their upcoming events include:

July 16 at 7pm: Chattanooga Red Wolves game – Give back night

August 9th at 7pm: Chattanooga Lookouts baseball game – Give back night

February 11th at 9am: Cupid’s Chase 5K run

To learn more, visit them online at www.comop.org, email Mercedes.owens@comop.org, or call (423) 497-4049.