Empower Helps Local Residents Reduce Energy Consumption And Save Money

Empower Chattanooga, run by the local nonprofit green|spaces with assistance from EPB, gives people the tools they need to reduce their energy consumption, and therefore lower their energy bill.

At their free workshops, they show people how to lower their energy bills through low-cost and no-cost solutions. Everyone gets a free home improvement kit, plus everyone can register to be in a monthly drawing for a $100 gift card.

Energy use and affordability of utilities have a direct effect on quality of life. They want to empower people to make their homes more comfortable through small changes that will better weatherize their homes.

Empower has assisted over 3000+ people with low-cost and no-cost ways to reduce utility costs. Clients typically save 5%-25% on their electric bills after taking the workshop. They host both English and Spanish language workshops at community centers, churches, schools, and more.

Want to help? Book a workshop (they come to you).

Churches, neighborhood groups, community centers are all places that they can lead a workshop at. Even if your group only has five people, they want to help those five better weatherize their homes.

Learn more at www.empowerchattanooga.org, on Instagram and Facebook at @greenspacescha, or email wayne@greenspaceschattanooga.org