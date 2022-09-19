Epilepsy Foundation Offers Support, Education, And First Aid Training

Since 1977, the Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast Tennessee has been working toward the goal of making every person impacted by epilepsy to be empowered and supported to live their best life, as well as prevent seizure related injuries.

They are committed to helping people in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia affected by seizures and epilepsy.

They recognize that a diagnosis of epilepsy is life-changing, and our mission is to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and provide resources to help build a network of support for those impacted by epilepsy as they navigate their journey, as well as teach the community ways that they can prevent head injury which can result in epilepsy.

As part of that mission, they are offering a free epilepsy and seizure first aid training program, available to anyone and which only takes an hour to complete. With the new school year in swing now, this training is especially important in schools for staff and students alike.

They would love for people to help them spread awareness and equip people to safely respond to seizures by signing up for the first aid training. If you would like to know more, please reach it them via their website at www.epilepsy-setn.org

The Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast Tennessee services the following counties in Tennessee: Bradley, Bledsoe, Grundy, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Polk, Rhea and Sequatchie, as well as several counties in Northwest Georgia including Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Whitfield.